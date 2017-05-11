Paris Apartment Fire

Several people were displaced Wednesday night after fire heavily damaged their apartments at the Colonial Apartments in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street in Paris. They are being housed at First Baptist Church. The fire was reported at about 9:35 and firefighters were able to contain the fire to 3 units on the top floor in the northwest corner of the complex. The affected units had mainly smoke and water damage, but firefighters will be on the scene today assessing damages and determining which apartments are habitable. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined but is not believed to be suspicious.