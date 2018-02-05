Paris High School – Sports

Paris is having a busy week. Thank you for supporting our Athletic Department, athletes, and coaches. Have a great week!

Monday 05

Wildcat Soccer vs. Chapell Hill @ Wildcat Stadium, 5:30/7:00

Wildcat Baseball vs. Greenville @ Hub Hollis 6:00 ( scrimmage )

Tuesday 06

Wildcat Basketball vs. Atlanta @ Wildcat Gym–4:30 to 7:30

Ladycat Basketball vs. Atlanta @ Wildcat Gym- ( Senior Night)

Ladycat Softball vs. Cooper @ Cooper 5:30 (scrimmage)

Ladycat Soccer vs. Athens @ Athens 5:00/6:30

Thursday 08

PJH Wildcat Basketball vs. Pittsburg @ PJH Gym

Ladycat and Wildcat Tennis Tournament @ Wildcat Tennis Court

Friday 09

Wildcat Basketball vs. LE @ Liberty Eylau 4:30

Ladycat Softball vs. Celeste @ PHS Softball Field 6:00 ( scrimmage)

Tennis Tournament @ Wildcat Tennis Court

Saturday 10

Wildcat Baseball vs. Denison @ Hub Hollis 11:00 (scrimmage)