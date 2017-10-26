Paris PD, Crimestoppers Searching For Theft Suspect

Paris Police and the Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the female in the photographs. This person has entered a business in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave twice in the last 2 weeks and has stolen over $1,200 in merchandise.

Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers wants to pay you for the information that leads to the arrest of this person. If you know where police can find this woman, you are urged to give that information to the Paris Police Department.

If you have this information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers. If the information that you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of this person, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and you will remain anonymous