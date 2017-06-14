Paris Police Report

Samuel Jackson Fernandez Hearn

Timothy Shehan

Tuesday afternoon around 3:45 Police arrested Samuel Jackson, 53, after finding he had an outstanding felony warrant. Tuesday evening after 8:00 Paris Police arrested Fernandez Hearn, 33, in the 1800 block of Margaret in regards to a narcotics violation. They found Hearn in possession of a large amount of synthetic marijuana. Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Margaret Street. They found Timothy Shehan, 53, in possession of more than two grams of synthetic marijuana and arrested him. Around 9:40 pm officers worked a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Brown Ave. An unknown suspect forced entry into the house and took numerous items including a television and jewelry.

Darnell Mayfield

Wednesday morning after 1:00 officers arrested Darnell Mayfield, 57, after a pedestrian stop. Mayfield provided a false name and police identified him as Mayfield with an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am on June 14, 2017.