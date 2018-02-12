Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 12)

Clifton Robinson | Shaqual McGrew

Friday afternoon Paris Police attempted to stop Clifton Robinson, 28, and Shaqual McGrew, 24. The driver, Robinson, evaded officers as they noticed items thrown from the vehicle. Robinson finally stopped in the 100-block of NE 8th. Other officers located the tossed items that included a baggie of about three grams of Ecstasy, two cell phones, and 13 ounces of marijuana was in their vehicle. They arrested both.

Another person reported to the department a credit card abuse. An unknown suspect used the complainant’s banking information to complete several online transactions. The investigation is ongoing.

Owners reported a burglary in the 900-block of SE 20th. A possible known suspect had entered the residence and took several items which included two puppies and prescription medication.

Someone stole a gold 1994 Buick Le Sabre four-door in the 2400-block of N Main.

Paris Police responded to 207 calls for service and arrested ten people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Feb 12).