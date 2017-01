Paris police were dispatched to the 300 block of NE 29th and arrested Darrell Buhrmester . He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault family violence with previous convictions.

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of NW Loop and made contact with a man who was in possession of a stolen handgun and stolen computer. The subject assaulted an officer but was detained. The subject later managed to flee from the scene and remains at large.