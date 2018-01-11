Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 11)

Stacy McDonald

Wednesday morning after 3:00, Paris Police arrested Stacy McDonald, 45, in the 4800-block of Lamar Ave after a traffic stop. They found McDonald in possession of a small amount of cocaine and prescription pills belonging to another person.

Child Protective Services notified the Paris Police Department of an incident of a child under the age of 15 testing positive for a controlled substance. Officers completed their investigation Wednesday and referred the case to the Lamar County

Attorney’s Office.

Just before noon Wednesday, officers responded to the 1300-block of E Sherman in on a burglary of a residence. An unknown suspect entered the house and took a computer and a DVD player.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Jan 11).