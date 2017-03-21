Paris Police Report for Tuesday March 21st

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 Block of Johnson Woods Drive and made contact with the driver, 29 year old Orlando Esteban.He was allegedly intoxicated and was arrested. Due to previous convictions, Esteban’s charge was enhanced to felony driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of E Price and learned that the driver,32 year old Heather Templeton was wanted on an outstanding Lamar County warrant. She was arrested for misapplication of fiduciary or financial property >=$2500<$30K.

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 500 block of SE 15th and spoke with a man who said he had been drinking and smoking marijuana at a residence in the 1500 block of Neathery with friends and heard a shot fired outside the residence. He fled and sustained minor injuries during his flight from the residence. Officers were unable to locate any information to dispel or corroborate a shot being fired. The investigation is continuing.