Debby Glover

Tuesday just before noon Paris Police arrested Debby Glover, 45, after a traffic stop in the 500 block of SE 17th. Glover had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Tuesday morning before 9:00 officers worked a report alleging that someone sexually abused two children under the age of 14. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jan 3).