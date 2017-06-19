Paris Police Report Monday Morning

Billy Williams

Saturday morning after 12:30 Paris Police arrested Billy Williams, 40, in the 800 block of N Main after a traffic stop. Officer found Williams had an outstanding warrant out of Hopkins County for criminal nonsupport. After 9:00 Saturday morning officers responded to the 3400 block of Pine Bluff in regards to a burglary of a vehicle complaint. An unknown suspect had taken a .9 mm handgun from the complainant’s vehicle at an unknown location. Police worked a report of a sexual assault which reportedly occurred in the 2500 block of N Main. Allegedly a male suspect had forced a female to continue during a sexual encounter after the female advised that she wanted to stop.

Saturday evening officers responded to the 1000 block of E Grove in regards to an assault which possibly occurred in the 1000 block of E Center. A known male subject had assaulted a senior man by hitting him in the head and ribs. Officers did not locate the suspect during the initial investigation. There were no serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Ladarryl Wallace

Sunday morning around 4:30 officers responded to NE 6th and Tudor in regards to a noise disturbance. Officers arrested Ladarryl Wallace, 32, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Lamar County. Wallace was allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana and crack cocaine.

Sunday evening Police responded to the 700 block of E Price in regards to a fight in progress. They located four males in the area who advised they were involved in an altercation. Officers received conflicting stories of what had happened between the four men. Officers recovered four cutting instruments from the area. There were no serious injuries.