Paris Wildcats Cross Country

Regional Qualifiers who will be going to Arlington’s Joe Pool Lake on Thursday (Oct 23). Congratulations to the Cross Country Team and let us wish them the best at Regional.

Boys Team

J P Rojas

Kyler Beshirs

Gavyn Hollje

Justin Medina

Alex Luna

Bryce Hollje

Jesus DeLeon

Girls Team

Lilly Lewis

The Wildcat XC teams cleaned up at District! Five out of six-team divisions brought home hardware. The Varsity boys will advance as a team to Regionals, and JP Rojas was the First Place Individual District Champion. Lilly Lewis is an individual in the Varsity Girls Division.

Sub Varsity:

JV girls 1st place team, JV boys 2nd place team, JH girls 2nd place team, JH boys 1st place team.