Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

A Night at the Casino, Saturday (Jun 10) at Princedale Country Club is 6:30 pm with the doors opening at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $25 per person. Come out and play some games of chance, win some prizes, enjoy an adult beverage and eat some great food.

Here’s what’s going on at the Pittsburg Library. Monday (Jun 5) started our Summer Reading Program. You can sign your child up anytime. The program offers a small prize at sign-ups! Our first program of the year will be Thursday (Jun 8) at 3:00 pm. Mark Shelton is a solo percussionist that tells jokes and stories throughout his performance. Refreshments provided by Deja Vu Consignments. Monday (Jun 12) we have The Creature Teacher at 3:00 pm. The Creature Teacher offers entertaining and educational live animal programs for schools and libraries. Refreshments provided by Fruit Fiesta. Friends of the Library sponsors all the programs. Everyone is welcome! Hope to see you there!

Rustville Essentials has been invited to showcase our products, along with 39 other small businesses from around the world, at a Giftig Suite, Red Carpet event, honoring the Americans Music Awards, in Hollywood this November! We are having a raffle to raise money for this tremendous opportunity. It is only $5 per ticket with three chances to win! First Place wins $100 gift basket from Rustville. Second Place wins $50 gift basket from a Rustville. Third place wins $20 gift certificate from Rustville. Rustville’s Soap Shop on Main Street has tickets you may purchase. We are also accepting monetary donations at Guaranty Bank in Pittsburg. The account is named: “Rustville Essentials Special Account.” We also are offering incentives for Sponsorships. Anyone that wants to sponsor our trip can get in touch with Shelby Rust cell: 903-434-6699. We need ALL the help we can get! Our goal is to raise around $5000.

Quake on Town Lake and BBQ on the Bank!

Join community businesses and individuals on Saturday (Jul 15) at Town Lake and compete for the BEST brisket in Northeast Texas! First, through third place briskets receive prize money. There is a traveling trophy awarded to the “People’s Choice” Champion. Registration fee is $75 plus a required 10lbs of brisket and the choice in providing an additional 10lbs of cook’s choice including chicken, pork, or ribs. All net proceeds benefit Hospice charitable care. For questions, please contact Niki Haynes at 903-577-1510.

We are still looking for a trailer for a permanent home for the Queen float. It needs to be an old style hay-trailer type. Keep an eye out, ask of farmers and rancher friends. It’d be good if someone could donate one to us.

The Independence Day Blast event is CASA’s annual fundraiser in support of our mission to help abused and neglected children. We are asking the local churches to assist us by requesting two or three volunteers from your church to help with the activities. Contact:

Beverly Austin or Michelle Cobern, Executive Director CASA 903-305-2277

We have one new member this week, Terrie Runnel, please call Terrie and welcome her to the Chamber of Commerce and let her tell you about her Business, 903-293-5658. Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442

Frontier Cowboy Church is hosting “COWBOYS FOR THE CURE,” a fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday (Jun 17). The Trail Ride leaves Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer, at 1:00 pm and travels to Gilmer Yamboree Grounds, 1925 N Wood Street, Gilmer. The trail ride is open to all participants that would like to participate in the ride. The release of responsibility forms is available for signature by riders. Under 18, must have a signed release from their parent/guardian. The activities will start at the Yamboree Grounds at 5:00 pm. Events will include a silent auction from 5:00-6:30 pm, a live auction from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm, food, live music, bounce house, and a petting zoo. If you would like to donate items for the auctions, please contact Larry Sewell at 903-790-4026. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For more information, please call Frontier Cowboy Church at 903-762-1277 or email info@frontiercowboychurch.org