Santa Makes Surprise Delivery at North Lamar

Santa Claus and members of the North Lamar ISD School Board hand-delivered checks to every teacher and designated employee in the district on Friday. Although the employees knew of the approved performance incentive that members unanimously voted for at the October board meeting, the delivery was quite a surprise. Shown is second-grade teacher Ali Cannada accepting her check from Santa (board member Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes) while board member Sheila Daughtrey and Everett Principal Lora Sanders look on.