Softball Playoffs Begin Tomorrow Plus Rangers Fall to Twins

Paris – Last night the North Lamar Panthers finish as the 2 seed in 14-4A with an 8-3 win over Liberty Eylau. Paris is in the No. 3 spot after winning over Pittsburg, 5-1. Prairiland is playoff bound, but fall to Winnsboro, 5-3. And the Cooper Bulldogs enter the post season on a high note beating Chapel Hill, 6-2. Softball playoffs begin tomorrow . The North Lamar Pantherettes host Rains in a one game playoff on MIX 107.7. First pitch is at 6:30 . Prairiland plays a best of three series against New Boston. Game one is Thursday at 8. Rivercrest faces James Bowie at Hughes Springs for one game at 7:30 tomorrow .

—

MP – The Mt. Vernon Tiger baseball team kept their playoff hopes alive last night with a win over Como-Pickton, 10-3. The Chapel Hill Red Devils fall to Cooper, 6-2, putting Chapel Hill and Mt. Vernon in a tie for the final playoff spot in 13-3A. Time and location of the tie breaker game is to be determined. District Champion Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers open the softball post season against Mesquite Poteet in a best of three series. Game one is tomorrow at Royse City at 8pm . The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers will be at Pine Tree high school against Redwater to begin a three game series on KLAKE 97.7. First pitch to game one tomorrow is at 8. And the Hughes Springs Mustangs are in a one game playoff Friday night against Winnsboro at NTCC. First pitch on STAR 96.9 is at 6pm .

—

SS – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats keep pace for a district title with a 7-2 win on senior night over Greenville. The Cooper Bulldogs lock in the No. 2 seed in 13-3A, beating Chapel Hill, 6-2. Mt. Vernon takes down Como-Pickton, 10-3 and are tied with the Red Devils for the final playoff spot in the district. Details to the tie breaker game are to be determined. The softball playoffs begin tomorrow . The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats begin a best of three series against Lucas Lovejoy tomorrow at Lady Cat Park. First pitch is at 7pm . Game two will be at Lovejoy at on Friday at 7. Game three, if necessary is Saturday at noon in Royse City. And the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers play best of three against Redwater starting tomorrow at 8 at Pine Tree.

—

The Texas Rangers drop their second game to the Minnesota Twins, 8-1. Joey Gallo hit another bomb for Texas in the loss [AUDIO]. The Rangers try to avoid the sweep today against Minnesota

—

In the NBA Playoffs, the Houston Rockets eliminate Oklahoma City, 4-1, winning game five 105-99. San Antonio puts Memphis on the brink of elimination with a 116-103 game five win. And the Jazz defeat the Clippers 96-92 to take a 3-2 advantage.

—

The NFL draft is only one day away. The Dallas Cowboys pick 28th overall in the first round. The Cleveland Browns begin the draft with the 1st pick.

—

And one of NASCAR’s favorite son’s, Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced he’ll retire at the end of the season. Earnhardt Jr. began his career in 1999, finishing in the top five in the Cup Series four times.