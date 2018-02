Student-athletes from North Lamar High School attended the Special Olympic Winter Games in Austin and participated in the bowling event. Team members with their medals, beginning front row left, are Gabby Smith, Katie Lester, Helena Dyck, Charlie Wilkerson, and Ana Beck. In back are Mike Thomas, Jonathan Warren, Clayton Tippit, Marcus Sanchez, and Gavin Rosson. Not pictured is Lillie Ducharme.