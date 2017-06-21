Turner Pool named Lone Star Conference Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Turner Pool has been named the Lone Star Conference’s Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year, as announced by the LSC office on Tuesday. They announced the awards following a vote of the league’s sports information directors.

Mr. Pool is the first scholar-athlete from A&M-Commerce to earn the LSC’s Fred Jacoby Award since its inception in 2008.

“Turner has fully committed himself to every aspect of this program, and this award is a testament to the hard work he has put in to achieve this level of success,” said A&M-Commerce head track & field coach George Pincock. “If people knew the schedule he has chosen to keep, they would be amazed. Waking at 4 a.m. to fit runs in and working late into the night on his academics is no easy feat. It’s genuinely hard to find people like Turner, and he has set a tremendous example for our track & field program and our entire athletics department. To say we are proud of him and his accomplishments would be an understatement.”

Mr. Pool has accumulated a plethora of academic honors during his junior season. In May, he was named the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track & Field Academic Player of the Year, making LSC history in the process. Mr. Pool is the first student-athlete to earn LSC Academic Player of the Year in Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field, and Outdoor Track & Field – all in the same academic year. He also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, making him eligible for Academic All-America honors.

Pool – a distance runner from Frisco and Wakeland HS – is a finance and accounting major has earned a total of six LSC All-Academic awards in his career and named to the cross country, outdoor track & field, and indoor track & field teams in the 2015-16 season as well.

He earned “Best In Class” honors for a 4.0 term GPA in Fall 2016 and Spring 2017, has earned the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award, been named USTFCCA All-Academic, and named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll in five semesters.

Pool ranks in the top seven of the conference performance list in the 1,500-, 5,000-, and 10,000-meters during the outdoor season. He won the bronze medal at the LSC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 10,000-meters and finished in fourth place at the LSC Cross Country Championships in October. He set personal bests in five track events this season – the indoor mile and 3,000- meters, and the outdoor 1,500-, 5,000-, and 10,000-meters.

Fred Jacoby Academic Athletes of the Year