12 mins ago Sports

Turner Pool named Lone Star Conference Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Turner Pool has been named the Lone Star Conference’s Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year, as announced by the LSC office on Tuesday. They announced the awards following a vote of the league’s sports information directors.

Mr. Pool is the first scholar-athlete from A&M-Commerce to earn the LSC’s Fred Jacoby Award since its inception in 2008.

“Turner has fully committed himself to every aspect of this program, and this award is a testament to the hard work he has put in to achieve this level of success,” said A&M-Commerce head track & field coach George Pincock. “If people knew the schedule he has chosen to keep, they would be amazed. Waking at 4 a.m. to fit runs in and working late into the night on his academics is no easy feat. It’s genuinely hard to find people like Turner, and he has set a tremendous example for our track & field program and our entire athletics department. To say we are proud of him and his accomplishments would be an understatement.”

Mr. Pool has accumulated a plethora of academic honors during his junior season. In May, he was named the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track & Field Academic Player of the Year, making LSC history in the process. Mr. Pool is the first student-athlete to earn LSC Academic Player of the Year in Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field, and Outdoor Track & Field – all in the same academic year. He also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, making him eligible for Academic All-America honors.

Pool – a distance runner from Frisco and Wakeland HS – is a finance and accounting major has earned a total of six LSC All-Academic awards in his career and named to the cross country, outdoor track & field, and indoor track & field teams in the 2015-16 season as well.

He earned “Best In Class” honors for a 4.0 term GPA in Fall 2016 and Spring 2017, has earned the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award, been named USTFCCA All-Academic, and named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll in five semesters.

Pool ranks in the top seven of the conference performance list in the 1,500-, 5,000-, and 10,000-meters during the outdoor season. He won the bronze medal at the LSC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 10,000-meters and finished in fourth place at the LSC Cross Country Championships in October. He set personal bests in five track events this season – the indoor mile and 3,000- meters, and the outdoor 1,500-, 5,000-, and 10,000-meters.

Fred Jacoby Academic Athletes of the Year

Year Male Female
2017 TURNER POOL, A&M-COMMERCE (cross country/track and field) Kami Norton, Angelo State (track and field)
2016 David Goggin, Angelo State (baseball) Katie MacLeay, Angelo State (volleyball)
2015 David Goggin, Angelo State (baseball) Ewa Zaborowska, Harding (track and field)
2014 Dustin Vaughan, West Texas A&M (football) Laura Iwuchukwu, West Texas A&M (volleyball)
2013 Dustin Vaughan, West Texas A&M (football) Bailey Vrazel, Texas Woman’s (softball)
2012 Zack Cohen, Angelo State (baseball) Bailey Vrazel, Texas Woman’s (softball)
2011 Kirk Jewasko, Incarnate Word (baseball) Lauren Thedford, West Texas A&M (volleyball)
2010 Brad Rutherford, Abilene Christian (baseball) Lauren Craig, Midwestern State (softball)
2009 Andrew Foshee, Central Oklahoma baseball) Emily Brister, West Texas A&M (Basketball)
2008 Tyler Cooper, West Texas A&M (Basketball) Emily Brister, West Texas A&M (Basketball)

 

 

