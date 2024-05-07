Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

East Round 1 G1

Knicks (1-0) 121 – Pacers (0-1) 117

West Semifinals G2

Timberwolves (2-0) 106 – Nuggets (0-2) 80

Tuesday

East Semifinals G1

Cavaliers at Boston Celtics 6:00 pm TNT

West Semifinals G1

Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 pm TNT

NHL

East Round 2 G2

Hurricanes (0-1) at New York Rangers (1-0) at 6:00 pm ESPN

West Round 2 G1

Avalanche at Dallas Stars at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Rangers (20-16) 4 – Athletics (17-19) 2

Corey Seager hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied past the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday night.

Tuesday

Rangers (20-16) at Oakland Athletics (17-19) at 2:37 pm ESPN+

Astros (12-22) at NY Bronx Yankees (23-13) at 6:05 pm TBS

COLLEGE

Monday

Softball

No. 1 Texas (45-6) 14 – Texas Tech (28-20) 4

No. 2 Oklahoma (46-6) 8 – No. 4 Oklahoma State (44-9) 2

No. 9 Florida (43-12) 11 – No. 8 Texas A&M (39-12)

Liberty 3 – No. 13 LSU (38-14) 1

Tuesday

Baseball

Rice at No. 3 Texas A&M (40-8) at 6:00 pm SECN+

Tarleton State at Baylor (20-26) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

TAMC

Texas A&M University-Commerce announced Monday that the silent auction items for this year’s Night of Champions are now live. Over 100 items are now up for bidding! This year, the entire silent auction is online, bringing the bidding experience to your fingertips. There is no need to be in person; log in today at LionAthletics.com/Auction and start bidding from the comfort of your home or office. Some items include exclusive Lions gear, sports memorabilia, golf outings, and tickets to sporting events around DFW.

NTCC

The Northeast Texas Community College Baseball team is rolling into the Regional Tournament this week, and the Eagle Baseball team members have received several accolades. Sophomore Carson Lorch from Cypress, Texas, made the First team All-Conference at second base. The Eagles will begin postseason play Thursday, May 9, at 10:00 am when they take on San Jacinto College in Corsicana as Navarro College hosts the double-elimination Regional Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant High School’s Signing is Wednesday, May 8, at 4:00 pm in Willie Williams Gym. The following athletes will be signing:

Andres Lopez – soccer – Texarkana

John Zelaya – soccer – Texarkana

Rogeli (row-GEL-lee) Rios- Soccer – Texarkana

Essence Hurndon – Basketball – Richland College

Harrison Wall – baseball – SFA

Jake Noble – baseball – Morton College

Amariya (a-MARI-yah) Miller – softball – Montreat College

Conlee Zachry – softball – NTCC

Dylan Bennett – track – UT Tyler

Johana Perales – cheer – TJC

Kennady Mayben – cheer – University of Texas

After the signing, they will hand out the first-ever Trevor Broach Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship, named in honor of a beloved member of Mt Pleasant High School, recognizes a student who has demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and academic achievement.

Regional Quarterfinals

SOFTBALL

6A

Rockwall vs. Wylie or Mansfield G1 Wylie Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Sat

5A

Forney vs. Lovejoy at Rockwall 7:00 pmG1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am

4A

Celina vs. Aubrey at Prosper Thu at 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Van at Lone Oak 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

Canton vs. Lindale at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, Ge Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Rains vs. S&S Consolidated at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

White Oak vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm / K-Lake 97.7 – Internet

Whitesboro vs. Gunter, Whitesboro, Wed 6:00 pm One Game

Queen City vs. Mineola at Tatum 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Overton at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm

Timpson vs. Shelbyville at Carthage 6:00 pm, G1Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

McLeod vs. Como-Pickton at Hooks 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Abbott at Kaufman Thu 6:30 pm One Game

1A Region III

Bloomburg vs. Neches at Tyler Legacy Tue 6:00 pm One Game

Area

BASEBALL

6A

Rockwall at Mansfield at Irving G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Jesuit 7:30 pm, G3 Jesuit Noon

5A

Lufkin vs. McKinney North at Mike Carter 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Forney at Whitehouse G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney 7:00 pm, G3 Athens 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Corsicana at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Lovejoy vs. Porter at Lake Belton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat

4A

Anna (13-16-2) vs. Godley (21-9-2) at Plano East 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Celina (30-5) vs. Kennedale (24-5), at 6:00 pm, G1 Cel Wed, G2 Ken Thu, G3, TBD Fri

Lindale vs. Sunnyvale at Lone Oak 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Ranchview at 6:30 pm G1 PG Thu, G2 RV Fri, G3 Paris Sat 2:00 pm

Benbrook vs. Van Alstyne at Carrollton 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Farmersville (21-12) vs. Liberty-Eylau (24-7-1) Mt Pleasant 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Community vs. North Lamar at Bonham 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat TBD

3A

Edgewood vs. Paradise at Grand Prairie 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Gunter vs. Ponder at Gunter Thu 7:30 pm One Game

Tatum vs. Winnsboro G1 WN Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 TA Fri 5:00 pm

West Rusk vs. DeKalb at Marshall 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro Guyer 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Rains vs. Whitesboro at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields G1 Atlanta Thu 7:00 pm, G2 EF Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Carthage 1:00 pm

Harmony vs. Daingerfield at Longview 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Saturday Noon / Star 96.9 – Internet

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Linden Kildare at Grand Saline G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

Beckville vs. Maud at Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Gary vs. Douglass at Carthage G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Perrin-Whitt at Gainesville G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region III

Saltillo vs. Union Hill at Paris G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff at Tyler Legacy Thu 6:00 pm