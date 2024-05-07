Tuesday’s Sports

NBA
Monday
East Round 1 G1
Knicks (1-0) 121 – Pacers (0-1) 117
West Semifinals G2
Timberwolves (2-0) 106 – Nuggets (0-2) 80
Tuesday
East Semifinals G1
Cavaliers at Boston Celtics 6:00 pm TNT
West Semifinals G1
Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 pm TNT
NHL
East Round 2 G2
Hurricanes (0-1) at New York Rangers (1-0) at 6:00 pm ESPN
West Round 2 G1
Avalanche at Dallas Stars at 8:30 pm ESPN
MLB
Rangers (20-16) 4 – Athletics (17-19) 2
Corey Seager hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied past the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday night.
Tuesday
Rangers (20-16) at Oakland Athletics (17-19) at 2:37 pm ESPN+
Astros (12-22) at NY Bronx Yankees (23-13) at 6:05 pm TBS
COLLEGE
Monday
Softball
No. 1 Texas (45-6) 14 – Texas Tech (28-20) 4
No. 2 Oklahoma (46-6) 8 – No. 4 Oklahoma State (44-9) 2
No. 9 Florida (43-12) 11 – No. 8 Texas A&M (39-12)
Liberty 3 – No. 13 LSU (38-14) 1
Tuesday
Baseball
Rice at No. 3 Texas A&M (40-8) at 6:00 pm SECN+
Tarleton State at Baylor (20-26) at 6:30 pm ESPN+
TAMC
Texas A&M University-Commerce announced Monday that the silent auction items for this year’s Night of Champions are now live. Over 100 items are now up for bidding! This year, the entire silent auction is online, bringing the bidding experience to your fingertips. There is no need to be in person; log in today at LionAthletics.com/Auction and start bidding from the comfort of your home or office. Some items include exclusive Lions gear, sports memorabilia, golf outings, and tickets to sporting events around DFW.
NTCC
The Northeast Texas Community College Baseball team is rolling into the Regional Tournament this week, and the Eagle Baseball team members have received several accolades. Sophomore Carson Lorch from Cypress, Texas, made the First team All-Conference at second base. The Eagles will begin postseason play Thursday, May 9, at 10:00 am when they take on San Jacinto College in Corsicana as Navarro College hosts the double-elimination Regional Tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL
Mt Pleasant High School’s Signing is Wednesday, May 8, at 4:00 pm in Willie Williams Gym. The following athletes will be signing:
- Andres Lopez – soccer – Texarkana
- John Zelaya – soccer – Texarkana
- Rogeli (row-GEL-lee) Rios- Soccer – Texarkana
- Essence Hurndon – Basketball – Richland College
- Harrison Wall – baseball – SFA
- Jake Noble – baseball – Morton College
- Amariya (a-MARI-yah) Miller – softball – Montreat College
- Conlee Zachry – softball – NTCC
- Dylan Bennett – track – UT Tyler
- Johana Perales – cheer – TJC
- Kennady Mayben – cheer – University of Texas
After the signing, they will hand out the first-ever Trevor Broach Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship, named in honor of a beloved member of Mt Pleasant High School, recognizes a student who has demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and academic achievement.
Regional Quarterfinals
SOFTBALL
6A
Rockwall vs. Wylie or Mansfield G1 Wylie Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Sat
5A
Forney vs. Lovejoy at Rockwall 7:00 pmG1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am
4A
Celina vs. Aubrey at Prosper Thu at 7:00 pm
Sulphur Springs vs. Van at Lone Oak 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri
Canton vs. Lindale at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, Ge Sat 1:00 pm
3A
Rains vs. S&S Consolidated at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri
White Oak vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm / K-Lake 97.7 – Internet
Whitesboro vs. Gunter, Whitesboro, Wed 6:00 pm One Game
Queen City vs. Mineola at Tatum 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri
2A Region III
Cross Roads vs. Overton at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm
Timpson vs. Shelbyville at Carthage 6:00 pm, G1Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
McLeod vs. Como-Pickton at Hooks 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 4:00 pm
1A Region II
Dodd City vs. Abbott at Kaufman Thu 6:30 pm One Game
1A Region III
Bloomburg vs. Neches at Tyler Legacy Tue 6:00 pm One Game
Area
BASEBALL
6A
Rockwall at Mansfield at Irving G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Jesuit 7:30 pm, G3 Jesuit Noon
5A
Lufkin vs. McKinney North at Mike Carter 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Forney at Whitehouse G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney 7:00 pm, G3 Athens 2:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Corsicana at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Lovejoy vs. Porter at Lake Belton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat
4A
Anna (13-16-2) vs. Godley (21-9-2) at Plano East 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Celina (30-5) vs. Kennedale (24-5), at 6:00 pm, G1 Cel Wed, G2 Ken Thu, G3, TBD Fri
Lindale vs. Sunnyvale at Lone Oak 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Pleasant Grove vs. Ranchview at 6:30 pm G1 PG Thu, G2 RV Fri, G3 Paris Sat 2:00 pm
Benbrook vs. Van Alstyne at Carrollton 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am
Farmersville (21-12) vs. Liberty-Eylau (24-7-1) Mt Pleasant 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Community vs. North Lamar at Bonham 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat TBD
3A
Edgewood vs. Paradise at Grand Prairie 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Gunter vs. Ponder at Gunter Thu 7:30 pm One Game
Tatum vs. Winnsboro G1 WN Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 TA Fri 5:00 pm
West Rusk vs. DeKalb at Marshall 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Boyd vs. Pottsboro Guyer 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon
Rains vs. Whitesboro at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields G1 Atlanta Thu 7:00 pm, G2 EF Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Carthage 1:00 pm
Harmony vs. Daingerfield at Longview 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Saturday Noon / Star 96.9 – Internet
2A Region II
Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville
2A Region III
Kerens vs. Linden Kildare at Grand Saline G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm
Beckville vs. Maud at Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm
Gary vs. Douglass at Carthage G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm
1A Region II
Dodd City vs. Perrin-Whitt at Gainesville G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
1A Region III
Saltillo vs. Union Hill at Paris G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am
Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff at Tyler Legacy Thu 6:00 pm