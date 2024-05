Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

East Round 1 G6

Pacers (4-2) 120 – Bucks (2-4) 98 Winner

Knicks (4-2) 118 – 76ers (2-4) 115 Winner

Friday

East Round 1 G6

Cavaliers (3-2) at Orlando Magic (2-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN

West Round 1 G6

Clippers (2-3) at Dallas Mavericks (3-2) at 8:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Friday

Stars (3-2) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (2-3) at 9:00 pm TNT

MLB

Astros (11-20) 8 – Guardians (20-11) 2

Rangers (17-15) 6 – Nationals (15-16) 0

The Rangers (17-15) won a second straight series, which the defending World Series champions had not done since winning the first two series of the season.

Friday

Rangers (17-15) at Kansas City Royals (19-13) at 6:40 pm

Mariners (17-14) at Houston Astros (11-20) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Friday

Softball

No. 1 Texas (42-6) at Texas Tech (28-17) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 8 Texas A&M (39-9) at No. 9 Florida (40-12) at 6:00 pm SECN+

Houston (25-26) at Baylor (28-19) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

G1 A&M-Commerce 3 – Houston Christian 1

G2 Houston Christian 7 – A&M-Commerce 4 (8)

A two-run single in the sixth inning on Thursday evening gave the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team its first conference win at home this season. The Lions beat the Houston Christian Huskies 3-1 in the first game. The Huskies took the nightcap, 7-4, in eight innings. The Lions are now 9-44 on the season with a game to go and 2-21 in Southland Conference play, while the Huskies of Houston Christian are 21-25 overall and 8-15 in conference play. The Lions close the season on Friday at 5:00 pm against the Huskies. The Senior Day ceremony will honor the three seniors before the game.

Baseball

Friday

UCF (27-15) at Houston (23-22) at 4:00 pm ESPN+

No. 14 Oklahoma State (31-14) at Texas (28-18) at 6:30 pm LHN

No. 22 Oklahoma (26-17) at Texas Tech (30-17) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

TCU (26-16) at Baylor (20-23) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

No. 1 Texas A&M (39-6) at LSU (29-17) at 7:00 pm SECN

Coach Andy Morgan of Northeast announced a schedule change because of the weather. For this weekend, they moved Saturday’s game back to Friday afternoon at 1:15.

HIGH SCHOOL

Playoff Games could change due to weather. Check with your school before traveling.

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Farmersville 10 – Van 8

Forney 9 – Mt Pleasant 1

Frankston 10 – Como-Pickton 5

McLeod 5 – Kerens 4

No. 6 Midway 12 – Rowlett 2

Overton 8 – Bowie 3

No. 14 Rains 13 – Boyd 2

No. 7 Rockwall 5 – Lake Ridge 4

S&S Consolidated 12 – Edgewood 0

AREA

6A

Midway (26-4) 12 – Rowlett (17-16-1) 2

Royce City (23-9-1) 5 – Mansfield Legacy (26-8-2) 2 Forney G2 Thu 6:00 pm, Fri 7:00 pm

Rockwall (25-7-1) – Lake Ridge (18-11), G1 Rockwall 1-0, G2 Rockwall 5-4

5A

Forney (33-1-2 1-0) 9 – Mt Pleasant (24-1 0-1) 1, G1 Forney 9-1, Royse City, G2 Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Lovejoy (21-1) 3 – Lufkin (21-12) 0, Athens 7:00 pm, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:30 am

4A

Farmersville (20-11 2-0) – Van (32-3 0-2), G1 Van 5-1, G2 Farmersville 10-8

Sulphur Springs (21-8-2) vs. Ford (20-8) Commerce, Fri 5:00 pm One Game

Canton (24-8) vs. Athens (20-12-2) Bullard 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Community (29-1-1) vs. Lindale (14-13-1) Lone Oak 6:00 pm Fri, One Game

Gilmer (22-10-2) vs. Little Cypress (25-8) Carthage G1 Fri 7:00 pm, Jasper, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

3A

Rains (28-5-1) vs. Boyd (26-9) G1 Rains 13-2, Duncanville, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

S&S Consolidated (26-7) vs. Edgewood (16-12-1) Commerce 7:30 pm, G1 S&S 12-0, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:30 pm

Jefferson (22-11) vs. Mt Vernon (15-8-1) Sat

White Oak (26-5) vs. Hooks (25-5-1) Marshall, G1 Thu 5:45 pm, G2 Fri 7:45 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Whitesboro (26-6) vs. Grand Saline (23-10-1) Community, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

Paradise (14-12-2) vs. Gunter (22-10), G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat

Queen City (23-3) 1 – Hughes Springs (21-10-1) 0 at Atlanta, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mineola (19-9) vs. New Diana (20-10-1) Tyler Legacy, G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

2A Region II

Crawford (9-4) 18 – Cooper (10-8) 0

Trenton (19-7) vs. Bosqueville (5-8) Sat One Game

Riesel (27-3-1) vs. Tom Bean (9-6) Sat One Game

2A Region III

Cross Roads (24-8-1) vs. Alba-Golden (19-5-1) Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Overton (24-8-1) vs. Bowie (20-8) Winnsboro, G1 Overton 8-3, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

McLeod (22-9) 5 – Kerens (23-12) 4

Frankston (19-15) 10 – Como-Pickton (32-4) 5

Beckville (26-5) vs. Colmesneil (18-12-2) Nacogdoches G1-2 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

1A Region II

Dodd City (8-7-3) 19 – Avalon (3-10) 3 One Game

1A Region III

Bloomburg (2-10) advances to Regional Semi-Finals

Neches (11-2) vs. Avery (2-17) Sat One Game

BASEBALL

Thursday

Anna 10 – Pinkston 1

Como-Pickton 3 – Maud 1

Daingerfield 5 – Troup 4

Elysian Fields 7 – Gladewater 3

North Lamar 10 – Van 0

West Rusk 3 – New Diana 0

BI-DISTRICT

5A

Lufkin (22-7) 8 – Mt Pleasant (12-9) 0, at Hallsville, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, Visitors, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Hallsville (20-9) vs. Kingwood (21-9) Lufkin G1 Fri 5:00 pm, G2-3 5:00 pm

Porter (25-6-1) 1 – Texas High (15-10) 0, Tyler JC, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

4A

Lindale (19-5-2) – Sulphur Springs (7-24) Lindale (1-0) G2 Lindale Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Lone Oak Sat Noon

North Lamar (13-15) vs. Van Alstyne (14-12), G1 V-A 11-2, G2 N-L 10-0, G3 Johnny Oates Field Dallas, Sat 3:30 pm

Canton (25-5) vs. Farmersville (17-10) N Forney 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Community (16-8-1) vs. Wills Point (5-17) Crandall, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Edgewood (24-9-1) vs. Blue Ridge (12-9) Commerce, G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Fri 6:00 pm

Grand Saline (13-8) vs. Gunter (27-0) Bonham G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Winnsboro (22-6-1) vs. Queen City (7-16) Carthage G1 Fri 5:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

West Rusk (3-11-1) vs. New Diana (16-12) TY Legacy, G1 W-R 3-0, G2 Longview Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Grand Saline Sat 2:00 pm

DeKalb (16-7-2) vs. Mt Vernon (15-7-1) Paris 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Rains (22-6-1) vs. Bonham (11-9) G1 Bonham Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Rains Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Commerce Sat 2:00 pm

Atlanta (16-9-1) vs. Mineola (7-13) Carthage, G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Elysian Fields (14-8-1) vs. Gladewater (14-11), Atlanta 7:00 pm, G1 E-F 7-3, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Harmony (16-5-1) vs. Redwater (12-14-1) Marshall 5:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Daingerfield (13-10) vs. Troup (19-6) Longview, G1 Daingerfield 5-4, G2 Bullard, Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Tatum, Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn (21-2-2) vs. Tioga (13-12) Princeton, G1-2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat

Collinsville (29-2) vs. Wolfe City (9-13) Melissa G1 Thu 7:00 pm

Tom Bean (20-6-1) vs. Cooper (16-10) McKinney Boyd, G1 Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Honey Grove (14-6-1) 4 – Era (8-5) 3, G2-3 Sat Bells 11:00 am

2A Region III

North Hopkins (15-7) 6 – Linden-Kildare (12-6) 5, G2 Chisum, Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Atlanta, Sat 10:00 am

Beckville (20-2-1) 3 – Cayuga (19-11) 1, Rusk G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

Como-Pickton (12-12-1) vs. Maud (11-8) Winnsboro, G1 C-P 3-1, G2-3 Hooks, Sat Noon

Alba-Golden (18-6) vs. James Bowie (13-6) Hooks, G1 -2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat TBD

Harleton (22-3) vs. LaPoynor (11-9) Panola JC, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Ore City (17-6) vs. Cumby (8-11) Winnsboro Fri 5:00 pm One Game

Frankston (22-6) vs. Overton (15-12) Winnsboro, Thu 4:30 pm One Game

1A Region II

Ector (9-12) vs. Campbell (1-17) Chisum, Fri 5:30 pm, One-Game

Dodd City – By

1A Region III

Avery (1-14) vs. Saltillo (9-4) Chapel Hill MP, Sat at 6:30 pm

Union Hill (9-12-1) 11 – Trinidad (0-13) 1 One Game

Sulphur Bluff (10-8) vs. Avinger (0-0) Mon 6:00 pm