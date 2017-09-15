TAMUC – Football

No. 3 Lions welcome Eastern New Mexico for LSC opener and Hall of Fame Game

COMMERCE – The third-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ football team plays its second of five home games this Saturday, hosting Eastern New Mexico University for the Lone Star Conference opener and Hall of Fame Game and Letterwinners’ Weekend at Memorial Stadium.

WHO: Eastern New Mexico University at Texas A&M University-Commerce

WHERE: Commerce | Memorial Stadium

WHEN: 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 2-0 overall and is opening its Lone Star Conference schedule. Eastern New Mexico is 2-0 and 1-0 in the LSC.

RANKINGS: Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 3 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll in the D2Football.com Media Poll. Eastern New Mexico is receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network — KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: http://www.LionAthletics.com/live

LIVE STATS: http://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tame

LIONS OPEN LSC SCHEDULE

• The A&M-Commerce Lions will welcome the ENMU Greyhounds for Hall of Fame Day and Letterwinners’ Weekend, the second of five games at Memorial Stadium scheduled for 2017.

• This game is the Lone Star Conference opener for the Lions, and the second LSC contest for the ‘Hounds.

• The 2017 Hall of Fame class’ induction is at a banquet at 11:00 a.m. They also receive halftime recognition.

ALL-TIME SERIES

• This game is the 31st meeting between the two schools.

• The series is split evenly, with each team having won 15 games.

• The Lions have won the last three meetings and will be looking for their first four-game winning streak against the Greyhounds.

• A&M-Commerce has scored at least 35 points in each of the last four contests vs. ENMU.

• The Lions hold a distinct 11-4 advantage at home. Eastern has not won in Commerce since 2004.

CLOSER #ToTheTop

• For the second consecutive week, Both The AFCA and D2Football.com polls tabbed the Lions as the No. 3 team in the nation.

• Since they introduced the poll in 2000, the Lions have now reached their highest AFCA ranking.

• The Lions’ previous high ranking in the AFCA poll was fourth last season.

• A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 29 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll.

• This contest is A&M-Commerce’s 35th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

CARTHEL 5TH IN SCHOOL HISTORY IN WINS

• Head coach Colby Carthel now ranks fifth in A&M-Commerce history in coaching wins with 36 wins.

• However, he will be in fifth for a while, as his 36 wins are just over half of J.V. Sikes’ 63 wins in fourth place.

1 Ernest Hawkins 1964-85 132-92-6 2 Eddie Vowell 1986-98 74-71-1 3 Bob Berry 1935-41, 46-50 72-34-8 4 J.V. Sikes 1954-63 63-34-4 5 Colby Carthel 2013-pres. 36-14 6 M.A. Smith 1951-53 30-2-1

DEFENSIVE SCORING STREAK

• With Garrett Blubaugh’s interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter of the William Jewell game, the Lions have now scored on defense in three straight games.

11/26/16 at Grand Valley State Yusef Sterling-Lowe 97yd INT return 9/1/17 at North Alabama Chris Smith 2yd sack for safety 9/9/17 WILLIAM JEWELL Garrett Blubaugh 11yd INT return

MARTINEZ MOVES UP SCORING CHARTS

• Kicker Kristov Martinez led the conference in scoring for kickers and was named honorable mention All-American by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette and second team all-Lone Star Conference.

• Martinez is currently in second in scoring average for kickers in the LSC, half of a point behind Bailey Hale of ENMU.

• Martinez has been perfect on his place-kick attempts through two games, going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, and 8-for-8 on PAT attempts

• In his sophomore season, Martinez connected on 18-of-24 field goals with a long of 46 yards. He also made 55-of-58 point after touchdown attempts. He recovered his onside kick against Tarleton and had 20 touchbacks on 80 kickoffs.

• His 109 points were the second-most in the Lone Star Conference and the most amongst kickers.

• That 109 points of Martinez, rank as the fourth-most in a season in A&M-Commerce history.

• He has scored 218 points in his career, which moves him up to fifth in A&M-Commerce history.

• The A&M-Commerce all-time leader in scoring is Billy Watkins, who scored 281 points from 1990-93 on 134 PATs and 49 field goals.

• Martinez moved up to third on the career field goal list with a pair of 30-yarders at UNA.

CAREER SCORING LEADERS 1. 281 Billy Watkins (134 PAT, 49 FG) 1990-93 2. 224 David Dell (104 PAT, 40 FG) 1995-98 3. 222 Aundra Thompson (37 TD) 1972-75 4. 219 Saul Martinez (126 PAT, 31 FG) 2013-14 5. 218 Kristov Martinez (119 PAT, 33 FG) 2015-pres. 6. 216 Marvin Brown (36 TD) 1951-52 7. 210 Ricky Dirks (35 TD) 1981-84 8. 208 Leonard Allen (121 PAT, 29 FG) 1973-76 9. 180 Cary Noiel (30 TD) 1978-81 180 Gary Compton (30 TD) 1986-90

CAREER PATs MADE LEADERS 1. 134 Billy Watkins (134-143) 1990-93 2. 126 Saul Martinez (126-130) 2013-14 3. 121 Leonard Allen (121-134) 1973-76 4. 119 Kristov Martinez (119-125) 2015-pres. 5. 105 Kevin Garman (105-113) 1981-84 6. 104 David Dell (104-111) 1995-98 7. 93 Mark Regian (93-70) 1968-71 8. 55 Randy Weston (55-62) 1999-02 55 Lloyd Corder (55-69) 1951-52 10. 51 A. Abo-Mahmood (51-55) 2009-10

CAREER FIELD GOALS MADE LEADERS 1. 49 Billy Watkins (49-84) 1990-93 2. 40 David Dell (40-61) 1995-98 3. 33 Kristov Martinez (33-46) 2015-pres. 4. 31 Saul Martinez (31-38) 2013-14 5. 29 Ha’a Bento (29-44) 2004-05 29 Leonard Allen (29-52) 1973-76 7. 26 Randy Weston (26-37) 1999-02 8. 21 Kevin Garman (21-41) 1981-84 9. 16 Mark Regian (16-29) 1968-71 10. 14 A. Abo-Mahmood (14-20) 2009-10

STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH: ENMU RUN GAME

• The Greyhounds are known for their rushing attack, but the Lions have been exceptionally high on run defense in the early going of the 2017 season.

• The Lions have allowed only 48.0 yards of rushing per game.

Rk Team G W-L Atts Yds YPAtt TD YPG 1 Sioux Falls 2 2-0 60 -17 -0.28 1 -8.5 2 Northwood 2 2-0 48 46 0.96 2 23.0 3 Delta St. 2 2-0 67 76 1.13 0 38.0 4 St. Cloud St. 2 1-1 52 92 1.77 4 46.0 4 Saginaw Valley 2 2-0 62 92 1.48 0 46.0 6 Central Wash. 2 2-0 45 93 2.07 1 46.5 7 A&M-COMMERCE 2 2-0 67 96 1.43 0 48.0 8 Lincoln (Mo.) 2 1-1 62 105 1.69 1 52.5 9 Neb.-Kearney 2 1-1 60 108 1.80 2 54.0 10 Fort Hays St. 2 2-0 60 112 1.87 0 56.0

The Greyhounds average 285.5 yards of rushing per game. ENMU has also run the ball 138 times – more than any team in Division II and the fourth-most in all divisions of the NCAA.

Cal Poly (3 gms) 195 The Citadel 140 Springfield 139 ENMU 138 Georgia Tech 135

Rk Team G W-L Atts Yds YPAtt TD YPG 1 Midwestern St. 1 1-0 39 468 12.00 6 468.0 2 Ferris St. 1 1-0 52 413 7.94 5 413.0 3 Minnesota St. 2 2-0 87 713 8.20 6 356.5 4 Charleston (W. Va.) 2 1-1 104 644 6.19 6 322.0 5 Delta St. 2 2-0 94 602 6.40 7 301.0 6 Eastern N.M. 2 2-0 138 571 4.14 6 285.5 7 Colo. Sch. of Mines 2 1-1 90 556 6.18 7 278.0 8 Gannon 2 1-1 76 555 7.30 8 277.5 9 West Ga. 2 2-0 100 553 5.53 4 276.5 10 Indiana (Pa.) 2 2-0 90 540 6.00 2 270.0

BEHIND THE LINE

• The Lion defense has had exceptional success penetrating the line of scrimmage and tackling opponents for loss.

• A&M-Commerce leads the Lone Star Conference and Super Region Four in tackles for loss per game, ranking sixth nationally.

• ENMU has conceded 17 TFLs to Southwest Baptist and five TFLs to Western New Mexico.