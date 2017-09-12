TAMUC – Sports

Lions hold steady at No. 3 in AFCA Coaches Poll

WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team holds steady at No. 3 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll for the second consecutive week, as announced Monday.

The Lions rolled over William Jewell for a 59-6 win last week in a dominant performance. Kicker Kristov Martinez moved up to fifth on the Lions’ all-time scoring chart, and quarterback Luis Perez moved up to fifth in career touchdown passes. A&M-Commerce forced four turnovers, with linebacker Garrett Blubaugh returning an interception for a touchdown.

The Lions are the highest ranked team in the newly configured Super Region Four, which consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic, and Great Northwest Athletic conferences. The region has four teams in the top 11 of the nation. Sioux Falls at No. 7 joins A&M-Commerce, Minnesota State at No. 8, and Colorado Mesa at No. 11.

The ranking of third remains the Lions’ highest-ever ranking in the AFCA poll. A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 29 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This ranking is A&M-Commerce’s 35th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

The Lions host Eastern New Mexico (2-0, 1-0 LSC) this Saturday, September 16, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Tickets are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 11, 2017

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Last 1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 2-0 850 1 2. Ferris St. (Mich.) 1-0 810 2 3. A&M-COMMERCE 2-0 782 3 4. Shepherd (W.Va.) 1-0 715 4 5. California (Pa.) 2-0 703 5 6. Indiana (Pa.) 2-0 674 6 7. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2-0 617 9 8. Minnesota St. 2-0 561 12 9. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 2-0 560 10 10. North Alabama 0-1 532 11 11. Colorado Mesa 2-0 453 17 12. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 1-1 417 14 13. Midwestern St. (Texas) 1-0 402 16 14. Emporia St. (Kan.) 1-1 397 15 15. Indianapolis (Ind.) 2-0 389 18 16. Albany St. (Ga.) 2-0 369 20 17. West Georgia 2-0 261 25 18. Colorado St.-Pueblo 1-1 244 7 19. Arkansas Tech 2-0 180 NR 20. Minnesota-Duluth 1-1 171 21 21. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 2-0 152 NR 22. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 1-1 115 8 23. Central Washington 2-0 103 NR 24 Delta St. (Miss.) 2-0 92 NR 25. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 2-0 69 NR

Dropped Out: Central Missouri (13), Winston-Salem St. (N.C.) (19), Tuskegee (Ala.) (22), Henderson St. (Ark.) (23), West Chester (Pa.) (24).

Others Receiving Votes: Humboldt St. (Calif.), 65; Bowie St. (Md.), 58; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 58; Assumption (Mass.), 43; Ashland (Ohio), 37; Central Missouri, 24; Angelo St. (Texas), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 18; West Texas A&M, 18; Catawba (N.C.), 17; Colorado Mines, 11; Virginia-Wise, 8; Winona St. (Minn.), 8; West Chester (Pa.), 7; Hillsdale (Mich.), 6; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 6; Virginia St., 6; Tuskegee (Ala.), 5; Winston-Salem St. (N.C.), 5; Florida Tech, 4; Washburn (Kan.), 3; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 2; Henderson St. (Ark.), 2; Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 2; Virginia Union, 1.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lions lead after opening round at Northeastern State Classic

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team leads after 18 holes at the 19th Annual Northeastern State Women’s Golf Classic at Cherokee Springs Golf Course. The new-look lineup for the Lions is competing in its first event of the 2017-18 season.

The Lions shot 305 in the season’s opening round and are on top of a tightly-packed team leaderboard. Only five strokes separate first through sixth places. Behind A&M-Commerce’s 305 are Southwestern Oklahoma State (306), Missouri Western State (307), host Northeastern State (308), Henderson State (309), and Oklahoma Christian (310).

Anya Anders started her senior season off with a bang, carding two birdies on the back nine on the way to a 2-over par 74. She sits in a tie for fourth place on the leaderboard.

Freshman Paige Lee Garris is in 10th place with a 4-over par 76. She carded three birdies in her first collegiate round. She was followed closely by fellow newcomer Lauren Leslie, who sits in 14th with a 5-over 77 in her first round as a Lion. Leslie closed her round strong with three birdies and no bogeys in her final eight holes.

Christen Simons had two birdies in her first collegiate round on the way to a 6-over par 78 to sit in 21st, and Sophie-Charlott Hempel shot a 9-over par 81 and is in 37th after her collegiate opening round.

The Lions will look to close out the tournament on top with Tuesday’s final round. A&M-Commerce golfers start at 9:30 a.m.

1 A&M-COMMERCE 305 +17 T4 Anya Anders 74 +2 T10 Paige Lee Garris 76 +4 T14 Lauren Leslie 77 +5 T21 Christen Simons 78 +6 T37 Sophie-Charlott Hempel 81 +9

1 A&M-COMMERCE 305 +17 2 Southwestern Oklahoma St. 306 +18 3 Missouri Western St. 307 +19 4 Northeastern St. 308 +20 5 Henderson St. 309 +21 6 Oklahoma Christian 310 +22 7 Rogers St. 313 +25 8 Harding 314 +26 9 Southern Arkansas 318 +30 10 Northwest Missouri St. 326 +38 Oklahoma Baptist 326 +38 12 Fort Hays St. 330 +42 13 Arkansas-Fort Smith 338 +50 14 Southern Nazarene 341 +53 15 St. Gregory’s 342 +54 16 Lincoln (Mo.) 402 +114 17 Southwest Baptist 407 +119

GOLF

McCubbin, the Lions, set school records for the low rounds to lead after 36 holes at Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational

AMARILLO – In their first day of action in the 2017-18 season, newcomer Lucas McCubbin and the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team set school records for the low rounds, as the Lions hold the lead after 36 holes of the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational.

McCubbin – a 2016 junior college All-American was playing in his first tournament as a Lion. He shot a blistering 8-under par 64 in his second round of the day to beat the school record for low round by strokes and about par by a stroke. Previously the record was held by Christopher Leasor, who shot a 65 (-7) at the Lion Fall Invitational in 2011.

The individual record performance led to a team record performance, as the Lions shot 276 in the second round, which is good for 12-under par for the four counting scores. This effort bests a school record by five strokes. The Lions shot 281 in the opening round of The Classic at The Tribute in 2013.

The Lions are in their first tournament under new head coach Ron Macosko and shot 558 (-18) in the opening 36 holes, which would best the 36-hole tournament record for the school by 14 strokes. Any score under 300 in Tuesday’s final round will set a 54-hole school record.

Even with the scorchingly low scores, the Lions lead host school West Texas A&M by just one stroke.

McCubbin’s school record steals the spotlight from Wilfredo Sanchez, who has the low 36-hole subtotal for the Lions and sits in fourth place. He had the best par three scoring average of the day and is one stroke off of the tournament lead with a 137 (-7, 66-71). His first round 66 was just one stroke off of the school record – until McCubbin’s second round.

That record-setting round marked an 11-stroke turnaround from the opening round for McCubbin, who is in ninth place at 139 (-5, 75-64).

Freshman Zach Burch is in 21st in his first collegiate tournament at 142 (-2, 75-67), sophomore transfer Blake Hartford is in 24th place at 143 (-1, 69-74), and Garrett Landers is in 40th at 146 (+2, 72-74).

The Lions will aim to hold off the challenge from WT as well as St. Edward’s, Cameron, and St. Mary’s – all of which are within eight strokes of the Lions. The final 18 holes of the tournament will have a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

1 A&M-COMMERCE 282 276 558 -18 T4 Wilfredo Sanchez 66 71 137 -7 T9 Lucas McCubbin 75 64 139 -5 T21 Zach Burch 75 67 142 -2 T24 Blake Hartford 69 74 143 -1 T40 Garrett Landers 72 74 146 +2