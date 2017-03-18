TAMUC – Softball



Hebler pitches program-first no-hitter, Lions get two wins over UTPB

ODESSA– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team got two wins over UT-Permian Basin on Friday. The Lions won the first game 8-3 and the second game 15-0 in five innings, the second-highest margin of victory in school history. The Lions did not give up a hit in the second match.

The wins bring the Lions to 19-8 and 7-4 in the Lone Star Conference. UTPB falls to 5-22 and 2-9 in conference play.

The Lions finish the series against the Falcons with a game on Saturday. The game will begin at 1 p.m. at the UTPB Softball Complex in Odessa.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Kinsie Hebler pitched a five-inning no-hitter in game two, the first no-hitter in program history. She also had a home run in the first game against UTPB, giving her a team-leading six home runs on the year. She went 3-of-6 overall, scoring three runs and batting in three runs.

– Selena Rima got her third win of the week. She pitched a complete seven innings in the first game, striking out four batters while only giving up one walk and six hits.

– The Lions hit six doubles in the nightcap, the most in a single game in school history. The Lions had three consecutive doubles in the top of the first.

– Baylea Higgs had five hits, including a triple. She scored five runs and batted in three runs. Higgs also had five stolen bases without getting caught. She now has 30 stolen bases on the season.

– Mariah Jameyson had four hits in seven at-bats. She scored two runs and had three RBIs. She also had a stolen base.

– December Rivers had three hits, including a three-run home run in the second game. She had five RBIs.

– Jordyn Sharp went 3-of-6, including the first home run of her career in the opener. She scored three runs and batted in two. She also stole two bases.

– Ciera Nunez had three hits, scoring three runs and batting in two. She also stole two bases.

– Tyler Oppenheim had three hits, scoring twice. She also stole four bases.

– Johnna Sturm, Cally Pausewang and Cherie Jackson also had RBIs. Pausewang, Precious Thompson, Courtnee Jones and Kayla Kilcrease all scored runs. Thompson, Kilcrease, and Vanessa Avina all had stolen bases.

– In all, the Lions stole 17 bases without being caught once. The Lions hit .455 in the two games, recording 30 hits and 23 runs.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

The Lions had a single in the first inning, but nothing came of it. After a three-up, three-down bottom of the first, the Lions strung together two hits with two outs in the top of the second. An Oppenheim single advanced Thompson after he had a double. Oppenheim then stole second base, but both base runners were stranded.

Rima got a strikeout in the bottom of the second, and the Lions then went to work. In the top of the third, Higgs led off with a bunting single and then stole second base. After advancing on a groundout, she was brought home on an error. Jameyson then had a single to put runners on first and second. She along with Kilcrease stole bases. Rivers then came and grounded out but scored Higgs. Jameyson then scored on a wild pitch, and the Lions led 3-0 going into the bottom of the third.

The Falcons responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. After a strikeout from Rima, there were three consecutive singles to load the bases with one out. The next batter then hit a double off of the left-field fence, and all the runners scored. Two more fly outs ended the inning.

The Lions retook the lead in the top of the fourth. Sharp came and hit a home run that just cleared the center field fence. Higgs then came to the plate and singled down the right field line. She stole both second and third base and was driven home on a single from Nunez. She stole second base and was then driven home on a single from Jameyson. The Lions led 6-3 going into the bottom of the fourth.

Rima was locked in the rest of the game. She gave up just two more hits in the final four innings and struck out two batters and grounded a hitter into a double play. Meanwhile, the Lion bats continued to smolder. In the top of the sixth inning, Hebler came to the plate and blasted a pitch that went over the scoreboard in center field.

In the top of the seventh, Rivers had a single and was pinch run for by Jones. After a groundout had advanced her to second, Jones was brought in by a double down the left field line from Sturm. The Lions took an 8-3 lead.

The final three batters went down to seal the complete game win for Rima.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

The Lions got on the board quickly in the nightcap. Higgs got a single and then stole second base. Nunez, Hebler, and Jameyson each had doubles to drive in runs and the Lions led 3-0 after the first inning.

After retiring the side in order, the Lion hitters again went to work. Oppenheim led off with a double. Sharp then came to the plate and singled and stole second. Higgs then came up and singled through the right side, scoring Oppenheim. Nunez then singled in the infield to load the bases. Hebler came up and flew out to center, scoring Sharp. The Lions led 5-0.

After another quick inning that included a strikeout for Hebler, the Lion offense exploded in the top of the third. Thompson singled on a bunt then stole second. Oppenheim then reached and stole second base. Sharp came to the plate and singled to right field, scoring a run. After Sharp had stolen second base, Higgs hit a triple to drive in two runs. Jackson then pinch-hits and reached base, scoring Higgs. Nunez then pinch-ran and stole second base. After a walk to Hebler, Jameyson singled and scored Sharp. Rivers then came and hit a home run to center field, driving in three runs. In all, the Lions scored eight runs in the inning.

After another hitless inning, the Lions scored two more runs in the top of the fourth. Higgs hit a single and stole second base again. Pausewang came to the plate and doubled to center field to score a run. She then scored on the double from Rivers.

After neither team had scored in the next inning, the Falcons came up for their last shot to cut into the lead. Hebler didn’t have it. After a foul out, she recorded the final two outs via strikeout to complete the no-hitter.

