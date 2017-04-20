TAMUC – Sports

SOFTBALL

Lion softball No. 9 in initial NCAA South Central Region Rankings

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked ninth in the initial NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferences. The NCAA released the rankings on Wednesday. This announcement is the first of the official NCAA rankings this season.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the LSC in the rankings. Angelo State is in the top spot, followed by West Texas A&M in second. Cameron is in the fifth slot while Texas-Woman’s is sixth and Tarleton State seventh. The tournament champions of the LSC, HC, and RMAC, as well as five at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament, which is set to begin on May 11.

A&M-Commerce currently has a record of 30-15 and 14-10 in the LSC. The Lions are in fifth place in the conference, trailing Texas-Woman’s by a half-game for fourth place. The Lions have played series against four of the teams ranked ahead of them in the rankings, defeating Tarleton State twice in three games. The Lions have eight games remaining on the schedule, including two more series against regionally ranked opponents.

The Lions return to action on Friday as they hit the road to take on No. 1 Angelo State, the top-ranked team in the country, in a three-game series. The teams will play in a single game on Friday starting at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:00 pm. All games are at Mayer Field in San Angelo. After a doubleheader against Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday, the Lions will finish the regular season hosting Texas Woman’s for a three-game series starting April 28.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings

as of April 19, 2017

Pl. School DII Record In-Region 1. Angelo State 44-4 40-3 2. West Texas A&M 34-7 28-5 3. St. Mary’s 33-10 28-9 4. Colorado Mesa 35-5 35-5 5. Cameron 28-14 28-14 6. Texas Woman’s 26-16 24-16 7. Tarleton State 29-17 29-17 8. Lubbock Christian 29-14 27-13 9. A&M-COMMERCE 30-15 26-14 10. MSU Denver 34-13 34-13

TRACK

Gage Bowles named Lone Star Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Gage Bowles has been named the Lone Star Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. The LSC offices announced the selection on Wednesday.

Bowles, a native of Seguin, Texas, tied the top distance in the triple jump in the LSC this past weekend and won both the triple and long jumps at the East Texas Invitational.

In the triple jump, he leaped 50 feet 8.25 inches (15.45m), tying teammate DeVontae Steele for the longest triple jump in the league this season. He also won the long jump with a provisional qualifying mark of 24 feet 3.5 inches (7.40m). His triple jump mark was a season best.

Also, he was part of the 4×100-meter relay team that took third place at the meet with a time of 42.08 seconds.

The Lion track and field teams will return to competition on Friday and Saturday as they travel to San Marcos for the Texas State University Bobcat Twilight Meet. The meet will take place at the Bobcat Track and Field Stadium. You can find this week’s updates on lionathletics.com.