TAMUC – Sports

Laura Alicke named LSC Cross Country Female Freshman of the Week

RICHARDSON–Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s cross country runner Laura Alicke has been named the Lone Star Conference Female Freshman of the Week. The conference’s announcement was on Thursday.

Alicke– originally from Bad Lausick, Germany– finished 67th overall at the MSSU Southern Stampede 5K last week in her A&M-Commerce running debut. She finished second on the team with a time of 18:46.07, and was the top Lion freshman finisher.

Alicke and the Lion Cross Country teams will next race in the Chile Pepper Festival race held on Sept. 30 at Agri Park in Fayetteville, Ark. The men’s 10K will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the women’s 5K at 10:20 a.m.

No. 3 Lions head to Kingsville looking for sixth straight Chennault Cup

COMMERCE – The third-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ football team heads to Kingsville this weekend to take on long-time rival Texas A&M University-Kingsville in the annual battle for the Chennault Cup. Represented in this matchup are a combined 50 Lone Star Conference titles.

WHO: Texas A&M University-Commerce at Texas A&M University-Kingsville

WHERE: Kingsville | Javelina Stadium

WHEN: 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 23

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Lone Star Conference schedule. A&M-Kingsville is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the LSC.

RANKINGS: Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 3 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and the D2Football.com Media Poll.

ALL-TIME AGAINST THE JAVELINAS

• The Lions and Javelinas are meeting for the 64thtime in a series that dates back to 1930.

• The Javelinas have a 35-27-1 lead in the series.

• A Lion win would be the sixth straight in the set for A&M-Commerce.

• The Lions’ current five-game winning streak is their longest in the with the Hogs.

• A&M-Kingsville had the longest winning streak in the series, winning seven straight matchups from 1992-99.

• Of the Lions’ current five-game streak, the 2013 and 2015 wins came in Kingsville and the 2012 and 2016 wins came in Commerce. The 2014 victory was part of the Lone Star Conference Football Festival at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

CLOSER #ToTheTop

• The nation in both the AFCA and D2Football.com polls, for the second consecutive week, tabbed the Lions at No. 3.

• Since AFCA introduced the poll in 2000, the Lions have reached their highest ranking.

• The Lions’ previous high ranking in the AFCA poll was fourth last season.

• A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 29 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll.

• This appearance is A&M-Commerce’s 35th all-time in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

THE CHENNAULT CUP

• The two teams play for the Chennault Cup, which was implemented in 1991 and recognizes the late Lt. General Claire Chennault.

• Chennault was a Commerce native who was a member of the famous “Flying Tigers” fighter squadron during the 1930s and was the commander of the 14th Air Force during World War II. He spent time training and teaching at the Naval Air Station Kingsville during his distinguished military career.

• The original series was between West Alabama and A&M-Commerce but shifted to Kingsville in 1992.

The Javelinas hold a 16-8 advantage in Chennault Cup games despite the Lions holding it for the past five seasons.

LOOKING FOR NUMBER FOUR

• The Lions are now officially on the prowl for their fourth straight LSC title, which would be the first such streak for the school since the 1951-55 run of five straight titles.

• The last time an LSC team won four straight titles was Texas A&M-Kingsville from 2001-04. The 2001 title was shared.

• Texas A&M-Kingsville’s run of five outright titles from 1993-97 is the only time an LSC team has won four straight outright titles in the league’s history.

CARTHEL 5TH IN SCHOOL HISTORY IN WINS

• Head coach Colby Carthel now ranks fifth in A&M-Commerce history in coaching wins with 37 wins.

• However, he will be in fifth for a while, as his 37 wins are just over half of J.V. Sikes’ 63 wins in fourth place.

1 Ernest Hawkins 1964-85 132-92-6 2 Eddie Vowell 1986-98 74-71-1 3 Bob Berry 1935-41, 46-50 72-34-8 4 J.V. Sikes 1954-63 63-34-4 5 Colby Carthel 2013-pres. 37-14 6 M.A. Smith 1951-53 30-2-1

PEREZ KEEPS CLIMBING THE PASSING CHARTS

• Preseason All-American quarterback Luis Perez has broken into the top 10 in school history in career passing yardage at A&M-Commerce.

• The Lone Star Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is also in the top ten with completions and passing touchdowns.

• Perez was also named the LSC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time this season, as he completed his first 15 consecutive passes, threw for over 350 yards, and accounting for six total touchdowns.

• His 70% completion percentage leads the LSC and ranks 13th in the nation. He also ranks 24th in the nation with 21 pass completions per game.

• He is tied for the conference lead with WNMU’s Javia Hall with nine touchdown passes.

• His 60 points responsible for ranks sixth in the nation.

• His 772 yards passing and 257.3 yards passing per game rank 2nd in the LSC and 33rd in the country.

• His career passing efficiency of 160.45 ranks fourth in Division II.

• He also ranks in the top 20 in active career leaders in Division II in completions per game, passes per game, and total offense per game.

CAREER PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS 1. 5,955 Bob Bounds 1987-91 2. 5,800 Kyle Mackey 1980-83 3. 5,635 Terry Skinner 1973-77 4. 5,362 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14 5. 5,016 Harrison Stewart 2013-15 6. 4,616 Wade Wilson 1977-80 7. 4,529 Jim Dietz 1967-70 8. 4,378 Royce Slechta 1985-88 9. 4,098 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 10. 3,913 Adam Farkes 2009-10 11. 3,763 Cole Cayce 1993-96

CAREER PASSING COMPLETION LEADERS 1. 375 Bob Bounds (375-706-36) 1987-91 2. 372 Kyle Mackey (372-751-44) 1980-83 3. 367 Terry Skinner (367-813-45) 1973-77 4. 353 Adam Farkes (353-700-30) 2009-10 5. 345 Harrison Stewart (345-633-14) 2013-15 6. 343 Tyrik Rollison (343-550-14) 2013-14 7. 338 Wade Wilson (338-668-26) 1977-80 8. 327 Royce Slechta (327-753-50) 1985-88 9. 314 Luis Perez (307-479-9) 2016-pres. 10. 284 Cole Cayce (284-531-21) 1993-96

CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS 1. 51 James Gray 1951-53 2. 48 Harrison Stewart 2013-15 3. 43 Jim Dietz 1967-70 43 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14 5. 42 Kyle Mackey 1980-83 6. 41 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 7. 34 Wade Wilson 1977-80 8. 33 Royce Slechta 1985-88 33 Terry Skinner 1973-77 10. 32 Bob Bounds 1987-91

MARTINEZ MOVES UP SCORING CHARTS

• Kicker Kristov Martinez ranks 11th among career leaders in Division II in scoring with his 227 career points.

• Martinez is currently the leader in scoring amongst kickers in the Lone Star Conference with 26 total points and 8.7 points per game.

• Martinez is 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and 14-for-15 on PAT attempts through three games in 2017.

• In his sophomore season, Martinez connected on 18-of-24 field goals with a long of 46 yards. He also made 55-of-58 point after touchdown attempts. He recovered his own onside kick against Tarleton and had 20 touchbacks on 80 kickoffs.

• His 109 points were the second-most in the Lone Star Conference and the most amongst kickers.

• The 109 points rank as the fourth-most in a season in A&M-Commerce history.

• He has scored 227 points in his career, which moves him up to second in A&M-Commerce history.

• The A&M-Commerce all-time leader in scoring is Billy Watkins, who scored 281 points from 1990-93 on 134 PATs and 49 field goals.

• Martinez moved up to third on the career field goal list with a pair of 30-yarders at UNA.

CAREER SCORING LEADERS 1. 281 Billy Watkins (134 PAT, 49 FG) 1990-93 2. 227 Kristov Martinez (125 PAT, 34 FG) 2015-pres. 3. 224 David Dell (104 PAT, 40 FG) 1995-98 4. 222 Aundra Thompson (37 TD) 1972-75 5. 219 Saul Martinez (126 PAT, 31 FG) 2013-14 6. 216 Marvin Brown (36 TD) 1951-52 7. 210 Ricky Dirks (35 TD) 1981-84 8. 208 Leonard Allen (121 PAT, 29 FG) 1973-76 9. 180 Cary Noiel (30 TD) 1978-81 180 Gary Compton (30 TD) 1986-90

CAREER PATs MADE LEADERS 1. 134 Billy Watkins (134-143) 1990-93 2. 126 Saul Martinez (126-130) 2013-14 3. 125 Kristov Martinez (125-132) 2015-pres. 4. 121 Leonard Allen (121-134) 1973-76 5. 105 Kevin Garman (105-113) 1981-84 6. 104 David Dell (104-111) 1995-98 7. 93 Mark Regian (93-70) 1968-71 8. 55 Randy Weston (55-62) 1999-02 55 Lloyd Corder (55-69) 1951-52 10. 51 A. Abo-Mahmood (51-55) 2009-10

CAREER FIELD GOALS MADE LEADERS 1. 49 Billy Watkins (49-84) 1990-93 2. 40 David Dell (40-61) 1995-98 3. 34 Kristov Martinez (34-47) 2015-pres. 4. 31 Saul Martinez (31-38) 2013-14 5. 29 Ha’a Bento (29-44) 2004-05 29 Leonard Allen (29-52) 1973-76 7. 26 Randy Weston (26-37) 1999-02 8. 21 Kevin Garman (21-41) 1981-84 9. 16 Mark Regian (16-29) 1968-71 10. 14 A. Abo-Mahmood (14-20) 2009-10

MAINTAINING FORWARD MOMENTUM

• The Lions are the national leaders in tackles for loss allowed, allowing only 2.0 stops behind the line per game.