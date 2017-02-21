TAMUC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Marqueith Russell named conference Defensive Player of the Week

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce junior Marqueith Russell has been named Lone Star Conference men’s basketball Defensive Player of the Week. The award was announced Monday by the conference office.

Russell– a junior from St. Louis, Mo.– was a menace for the Lions on the defensive end last week. He recorded five blocks in the Lions’ upset win over No. 9 Tarleton State, including three in the first two minutes of the game. Russell also snagged four rebounds in 20 minutes on the floor. Four of his blocks came in the first half when the Lions held the Texans to 37.5 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from behind the arc. This is the first Player of the Week honor of his Lion career. This is the fourth time this season a Lion has earned defensive honors.

Russell and the Lions now enter the final week of the regular season. The Lions, currently tied for third in the LSC standings, finish the regular season on the road against West Texas A&M on Thursday and UT-Permian Basin on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Krystal Pickron, Jenna Price take home conference Player of the Week honors

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball players Krystal Pickron and Jenna Price were named Lone Star Conference Players of the Week. Pickron was named Offensive Player of the Week and Price was named Defensive Player of the Week. The awards were announced Monday by the conference office.

Pickron– a senior from Dallas– was a force in both of the Lions’ wins last week. She scored 22 points against both Tarleton State and Texas Woman’s University. Pickron shot 50 percent from the field, 38 percent from behind the arc and 86.4 percent from the foul line.

She also got the job done on the defensive end, recording a block and a steal against the TexAnns and three steals against the Pioneers. Pickron has scored 20 or more points five times this season. This is the first Player of the Week honor of her Lion career.

Price– a freshman from Midlothian, seemed to be around every loose ball for the Lions last week. She averaged 15.5 rebounds per game, including grabbing a career-high and league-best 18 boards against Texas Woman’s University and 13 versus Tarleton State. Price also had a block, four steals and drew multiple charges to get the Lions multiple added possessions.

The freshman has pulled down double-digit rebounds in 10 different games this season. She is averaging a double-double in conference play with 10.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and has had seven double-doubles this year. Price helped the Lions hold opponents to a 35.3 field goal percentage. This is the first Player of the Week honor of her Lion career.

This is the third time a Lion has been named Offensive Player of the Week and the second time a player has been named Defensive Player of the Week this season. Five different Lions have brought home Player of the Week honors.

A&M-Commerce is entering the final week of the regular season. The Lions are currently tied with West Texas A&M for third in the LSC and faceoff against the Lady Buffs on Thursday in Canyon before ending the regular season on the road against UT-Permian Basin on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lions in 10th after first round at St. Edward’s Invitational

AUSTIN – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in 10th place after the opening round of the St. Edward’s Invitational on Monday.

The Lions started the spring season with a 312 (+32) on the par 70 course, sitting in the middle of the pack, one stroke behind Rogers State and two strokes behind St. Edward’s.

Emily Taylor leads the Lions at 73 (+3), in a tie for ninth place. She is five strokes back of the individual lead.

Celeste Emeott is tied for 41st with an 8-over par 78, while Makena Thomas is one stroke behind her at 9-over par 79, tied for 45th. Anya Anders (82, +12) in 60th and Marisa Delgado (89, +19) in the 80th round out the A&M-Commerce contingent.

The Lions close out the St. Edward’s Invitational with 18 holes on Tuesday.

St. Edward’s Invitational

Onion Creek GC | Austin, Texas