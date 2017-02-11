TAMUC Track – Softball

TRACK

Men’s DMR, Martynkiewicz highlight first day of split squad weekend for Lion track

JOPLIN, Mo. and PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce indoor track and field teams are split between two meets this weekend, with the men’s distance runners highlighting the first day of action.

At the MSSU Lion Open in Joplin, Mo., the men’s distance medley relay broke a Lone Star Conference record, snapped a 10-year old facility record and topped the A&M-Commerce school record by nearly eight seconds with a track-converted time of 9:48.86. The team of Luis Osornio, Luis Romero, Austin Yaeger, and Dedrian Windham now have the fifth-fastest time in Division II this season with this NCAA provisional qualifying time.

Elliot Martynkiewicz ran a blistering 14:19.81 in the 5,000 meters at the Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State, coming in second place in that race by a quarter of a second. Martynkiewicz obliterated the previous school record for the event, eclipsing the old mark by 54.76 seconds. He established a NCAA provisional qualifying mark with the time, which is the eighth-fastest in the nation this year.

Other key performances were Jessica Clay winning the women’s long jump at MSSU with a leap of 5.20 meters. Chase Graham was fourth in the men’s weight throw at Pitt State with a toss of 17.78 meters.

Both meets continue Saturday.

MSSU DAY ONE RESULTS

PITT STATE DAY ONE RESULTS

SOFTBALL

Softball wins both games in day one of NFCA Leadoff Classic — LINK

CLEARWATER, Fla.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team scored a pair of wins Friday in the first day of action at the NFCA Lead-Off Classic in Clearwater, Fla. The Lions knocked off Hillsdale College 6-2 in the morning and then beat Catawba College 2-0 in the afternoon.

The wins bring the Lions to 6-1 on the season. It was the opening game of the season for Hillsdale and Catawba falls to 0-6 on the year.

The Lions return to action on Saturday for another two-game stretch against two ranked opponents. They face No. 13 Valdosta State at 10 a.m. EST and No. 17 Saint Leo at 3 p.m. EST.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Katie Dean pitched a complete game against Hillsdale, striking out six batters and giving up only five hits.

– Kinsie Hebler pitched a six-inning shutout against Catawba before being relieved by Sierra Abbott, who got the save.

– Hebler also was a force with the bat in her hand. She had two hits, including blasting a homerun in the 7th inning against Hillsdale. She had two RBIs and drew a walk as well.

– December Rivers had two singles, including a two-RBI single up the middle in the sixth inning against Catawba to get the Lions on the board.

– Six Lions registered at least two hits. A&M-Commerce had a total of five doubles and 15 total hits over two games.

– Chealsea Slider, Vanessa Avina, and Mariah Jameyson each had a RBI in the first match.

– Ciera Nunez scored two runs, and Hebler crossed the plate three times.

– The Lions’ total ERA was 1.29 while their opponents’ ERA was 5.54 over the two games. The Lions struck out just three times and drew four walks.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

The Lions got the scoring started in the first inning. Nunez got an infield single and then stole second base. Slider got a single to drive in Nunez, and the Lions were on the board early.

There was an early scare for the Lions in the bottom of the first. After giving up a single, a passed ball let the runner advance to third base. However, Dean got consecutive strikeouts, and Jameyson rocketed a throw from home to catch the runner at second stealing. The runner on third saw this and ran, but Monica Cherry threw the ball back to Jameyson, and she tagged the runner at home to end the inning.

The Lions had two singles to lead off the second inning. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position. Hebler flew out to center field on the next at-bat and drove in Kayla Kilcrease, and Precious Thompson advanced to third. Thompson then scored on a passed ball to give the Lions a 3-0 lead after two innings.

Hillsdale got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. After leadoff singles, another single drove in a run for the Chargers.

Hebler again got on base with a single in the top of the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a sacrifice bunt by Nunez had got her third, Hebler scored off of a sacrifice fly from Jameyson.

The Chargers got a triple to lead off the bottom of the fifth and the runner scored on a groundout to bring the game back to a two-run lead. The Lions led 4-2 going into the sixth inning.

The Lions scored again in the sixth inning. Cherie Jackson got a double and was pinch run for by Jordyn Sharp. Sharp scored on the double by Avina.

Hebler scored the final run of the game on a home run to center field in the top of the seventh. A quick one-two-three bottom of the inning ended the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

Game two was a defensive battle throughout. The teams combined for three hits in the first four innings. Both teams hit multiple rockets off of the bat, but quality fielding led to outs for each side.

Outfielders also did their jobs and were quick to many fly balls that could have been dangerous for either squad. The offensive side of the game didn’t heat up until the sixth inning.

Hebler pitched herself out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning. She gave up a leadoff walk, and a sacrifice bunt put a runner in scoring position. Another infield hit on a scorcher put runners on the corners. However, Hebler got the last batter to ground out to the third baseman and got out of the inning unscathed.

The Lions finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth. Hebler drew a walk and Nunez got on base with a bunt and some hustle. After a fly out to center had advanced both runners, Rivers blasted a pitch up the middle of the infield and scored both base runners. The Lions threatened again with runners on first and second but couldn’t do any more damage. They lead 2-0 going into the final half inning.

Abbott entered the game after a leadoff walk from Hebler got a runner on. The first batter she faced hit a rocket to second baseman Monica Cherry, and she quickly threw the ball to first and caught the runner before she could get back on the bag for a double play. The final batter grounded out to short to complete the save.

Josh Manck

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce