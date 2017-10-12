TAMUC – Women’s Soccer

Sabrina Munguia named LSC Offensive Player of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Named the Lone Star Conference Offensive of the Week was Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer player Rylie Fuentes. The conference announced the award on Wednesday. She is the second Lion to receive the award this season, as Sophie Haywood was also named the first week of the season.

Munguia– a junior from Baytown, Texas– scored goals in each of the Lions’ wins last week and saw five of her eight shots go on target. She scored in the 70th minute against Angelo State on a breakaway goal in the 3-0 win over the conference leader. She had two shots on goal in the match. Munguia then scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute against UT Permian Basin on Sunday. On a free kick toward the goal, Munguia outraced her defender and just beat the goalkeeper to the ball, kicking it past her for the net. She had three of her four shots go on goal in the match. Munguia is tied for third in the LSC in goals scored with five, is tied for fourth in game-winning goals with two and tied for fifth in points with 11.

Munguia and the Lions are 8-2-2 overall and 4-2-0 in the LSC and currently tied for second place in the conference standings. The team is on a three-game winning streak. They will face Texas Woman’s later today. The match will be played at 7 p.m. at TWU Soccer Field in Denton.

LONE STAR CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offensive

Sept. 6 – Sophie Haywood, Texas A&M-Commerce

Sept. 13 – Destinee Williamson, Midwestern State

Sept. 20 – Avery Lewis, Midwestern State / Trenadey Scott, Angelo State

Sept. 27 – Trenadey Scott, Angelo State (2)

Oct. 4 – Noir Hawash, West Texas A&M

Oct. 11 – Sabrina Munguia, Texas A&M-Commerce

Defensive

Sept. 6 – Maddie Vickroy, Texas Woman’s

Sept. 13 – Caitlin Duty, Texas A&M-Commerce

Sept. 20 – Callie Smith, Angelo State

Sept. 27 – Courtney Dippel, West Texas A&M

Oct. 4 – Courtney Burnette, Midwestern State

Oct. 11 – Alejandra Camarillo, Eastern New Mexico