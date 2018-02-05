The UIL Rules On Avinger And Yantis

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX – The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

The UIL issued Avinger High School and Yantis High School penalties for fighting with opponents. Avinger head basketball coach David Schubert and Yantis head basketball coach Mike McMinn were both granted two years probation and a public reprimand for their involvement in an altercation between the two teams on Jan. 19.

Avinger assistant basketball coach Nate Jones and Yantis assistant basketball coach Jerry Burton were both issued one-year probation and a public reprimand.

The UIL suspended three Avinger student-athletes and three Yantis student-athletes.

The Avinger and Yantis boys basketball teams were both placed on one-year probation.

Tuesday’s boy’s basketball contest between Avinger and Yantis will be with a closed gym to the public.