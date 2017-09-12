Things to Do Around Paris This Weekend

Farmers and Artisan Market – Market Square Paris Saturday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Dylan’s Drivers Rides for a Reason is holding its sixth annual fundraiser this Saturday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. Events include Hamburger Cookoff, 5K Run/Walk, Kickball, Softball and Cornhole Tournaments, Live/Silent Auction, Live Entertainment, Car Show, Kid Zone, Gun Raffle, 50/50 Tickets, Pet Adoptables. To sign up for the competitions call 903-905-4959 or email steve@dylansdrivers.org. Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation.

Paris -Lamar County Habitat For Humanity will host its Ninth Annual Red Neck Golf Tournament this Saturday at Pine Ridge Golf Course. Call 903-783-0599 for more information or visit parishabitat@suddenlinkmail.com