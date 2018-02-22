BigTex Trailers Hiring Header
Three Arrested By Hopkins County Deputies On Drug Charges

9 hours ago

 

 

Hammack
Crosby
LIndley

Three people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Sulphur Springs by a Hopkins County deputy. The deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a K9 alerted on the vehicle. A search turned up the synthetic marijuana known as K2 and two baggies of methamphetamine. 19 year old Shelby Reeves Hammack of Commerce and 21 year old Lafayette Trey Crosby and 28 year old Ashton Marie Lindley, both of Sulphur Springs,  were each arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and K2 in a Drug Free Zone.

