Two 18-Wheelers Collied Killing One

At approximately 8:52 Monday morning, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-69 just south of Rusk in Cherokee County. Reportedly a 2005 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer driven by Leslie Keith Jackson, 46, of Nacogdoches, was traveling west on CR-1101. A 1998 18-wheeler driven by Aurelio Amaya, 46, of Houston, was traveling north on US-69. Jackson failed to yield the right of way, entering the intersection of US-69 in front of Amaya causing the vehicles to collide. Paramedics transported Jackson to ETMC-Tyler where healthcare providers treated and released him. JP 1 Brenda Dominy pronounced Amaya dead at the scene. Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk has his body.