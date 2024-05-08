Paris Police Report For Wednesday, May 8

Officers responded Wednesday morning to the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 regarding a disturbance. They met with Jaquan Daniel Evans, 33, who was involved in a disturbance with a roommate. Evans had kicked the roommate out of the hotel room where the two had been cohabitating for the past month. Another altercation ensued in which Evans threatened the victim with a glass bottle and a metal bucket. Police arrested Evans for a terrorist threat against a family member without incident.

On Tuesday, officers attempted to stop Justin Michael King, 28, for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of E. Grove St. King, who was on a bicycle, fled the scene in an attempt to avoid detention. Officers pursued him and finally took him into custody in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive. King had several convictions for Evading Arrest, and they charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Convictions.

Christopher Eric Tiner, 42, was arrested Tuesday in the 400 block of NE 10th Street after officers responded to a disturbance at that location. The victim, a family member, told officers that Tiner was intoxicated and had assaulted them by striking and kicking them in the head as well as spitting on them. Tiner also applied pressure to a previously injured hand of the victim to cause them pain. Witnesses at the scene corroborated the victim’s statement and arrested Tiner. Officers discovered that Tiner had a previous conviction for Family Violence in 2020 and charged him with Assault of a Family or Household with a Previous Conviction, a third-degree felony.

Officers made 22 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 108 calls for service on Tuesday, May 7.

Captain John T. Bull