On Sunday night, May 5, at 11:00, Morris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 67 E in Naples about a female who had suffered a gunshot injury. After arriving on the scene, deputies arrested John Luther Betts, Jr., 62, of Naples, and charged him with Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon. They transported Betts to Morris County Jail, where he remains on a $50,000 bond. The woman, named unknown, was airlifted to Tyler with a gunshot wound.