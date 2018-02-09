TxDOT Ready For Winter Weather

PARIS — The National Weather Service is predicting the likelihood of rainfall and temperatures below freezing this weekend (Feb. 9-10). Both conditions could impact roads and driving conditions in Northeast Texas.

As of Friday (Feb 9), TxDOT employees in the Paris District remain busy pretreating roadways in the district as a precautionary measure. This work began Thursday (Feb 8). By the close of business Friday, we anticipate having US 75 and I-30 completely pretreated, as well as bridges and overpasses.

As the weekend approaches and unfolds, our weather response teams will continue this work and monitor the condition of roadways in all nine counties of the Paris District. The attached brochure/document further explains how our agency responds to winter weather threats statewide.

Motorists are advised to monitor weather conditions frequently and be prepared to make adjustments in their travel plans as this weather event unfolds.

More information about safe winter travels is available online: https://www.txdot.gov/driver/weather/winter-travel.html. Attached are two additional resources for your reference/convenience.

For more information contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or call (903) 737-9213.