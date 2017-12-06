UIL Cutoff Numbers

UIL Conference Cutoff Numbers and Preliminary Enrollment Figures for 2018-2020 Reclassification & Realignment

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League released the conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2018-2020 reclassification and realignment today.

The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

Conference Cutoffs

6A 2190 and above 253 schools (Basketball); 252 schools (Football)

5A 1150 – 2189 254 schools (Basketball); 253 schools (Football)

4A 505 – 1149 191 schools (Basketball); 183 schools (Football)

3A 225 – 504 232 schools (Basketball); 211 schools (Football)

2A 105 – 224 198 schools (Basketball); 187 schools (Football)

1A 104.9 and below 211 schools (Basketball); 142 schools (Football)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

5A Division I 1840 – 2189 126 schools

5A Division II 1150 – 1839 127 schools

4A Division I 790 – 1149 93 schools

4A Division II 505 – 789 90 schools

3A Division I 335 – 504 106 schools

3A Division II 225 – 334 105 schools

2A Division I 161.5 – 224 94 schools

2A Division II 105 – 161.4 93 schools

1A Division I 55.5 – 104.9 73 schools

1A Division II 55 and below 69 schools

Preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. School districts submitted these statistics based on registration on October 27, 2017. Preliminary enrollment numbers are at http://www.uiltexas.org/athletics/conference-cutoffs.

The release of 2018-’20 alignment is Feb. 1 for football and basketball. District alignments for other activities are in the order of their seasons. More information about UIL alignments is at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.