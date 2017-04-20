UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Liberty Hill High School coach Darren Bauer received a public reprimand, three years probation and training in addition to a three-game suspension for an ejection while on probation.

Rosenberg Briscoe Junior High coach Robert Amboree received a one-year probation, a public reprimand and additional training for an ejection from a contest while on probation.

A student-athlete from College Station High School was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

The committee issued a public reprimand to students from Silsbee High School and Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School basketball programs for fighting with opponents. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville High and Silsbee High School were both issued a two-year probation and a public reprimand for violations of the athletic code.