UIL State Football Championship Tickets

Tickets Go on Sale for UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2017 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through ticketmaster.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 20)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 20, please go to the following link: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0C00533BA6A633AF

Thursday, December 21, 2017 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 21)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 21, please go to the following link: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0C00533BC92641D9

Friday, December 22, 2017 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 22)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 22, please go to the following link: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0C00533BC8A74188

Saturday, December 23, 2017 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 23)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 23, please go to the following link: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0C00533BC8784179