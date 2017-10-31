UIL State Tennis Tournament

UIL Team Tennis State Tournament Pairings and Information

AUSTIN— The 2017 UIL Team Tennis State Tournament will be Wednesday and Thursday, November 1-2 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Intramural Tennis Center on the Texas A&M University campus.

The pairings are as follows:

Wednesday, November 1

Semifinals

Conference 4A

8:00 a.m. Abilene Wylie (24-1) vs. Robinson (12-6)

8:00 a.m. Wills Point (16-2) vs. Fredericksburg (17-5)

Conference 5A

11:30 a.m. San Antonio Alamo Heights (16-0) vs. Amarillo (24-2)

11:30 a.m. Dallas Highland Park (21-0) vs, College Station A&M Consolidated (15-4)

Conference 6A

3:00 p.m. Cypress Ranch (23-1) vs. Plano West (20-3)

3:00 p.m. Houston Memorial (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (11-3)

Thursday, November 2

Finals

Conference 4A

8:00 a.m.

Conference 5A

11:30 a.m.

Conference 6A

3:00 p.m.