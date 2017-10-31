cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Morrell banner
Tri-City Charter
Hess-Header Banner

UIL State Tennis Tournament

2 hours ago Sports

UIL Team Tennis State Tournament Pairings and Information

AUSTIN— The 2017 UIL Team Tennis State Tournament will be Wednesday and Thursday, November 1-2 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Intramural Tennis Center on the Texas A&M University campus.

The pairings are as follows:
Wednesday, November 1
Semifinals
Conference 4A
8:00 a.m. Abilene Wylie (24-1) vs. Robinson (12-6)
8:00 a.m. Wills Point (16-2) vs. Fredericksburg (17-5)

Conference 5A
11:30 a.m. San Antonio Alamo Heights (16-0) vs. Amarillo (24-2)
11:30 a.m. Dallas Highland Park (21-0) vs, College Station A&M Consolidated (15-4)

Conference 6A
3:00 p.m. Cypress Ranch (23-1) vs. Plano West (20-3)
3:00 p.m. Houston Memorial (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (11-3)

Thursday, November 2
Finals
Conference 4A
8:00 a.m.

Conference 5A
11:30 a.m.

Conference 6A
3:00 p.m.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     