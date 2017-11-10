Weekend Activities Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

—

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center proudly presents, “Journey Stories” a traveling exhibit organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Our nation’s history is a patchwork of many stories, woven over time from the voyages of people—voluntary and involuntary—who traveled to build new lives state-to-state, across the continent, and from around the world.



Exhibition dates are Friday, September 29 through Saturday, November 11. Valley of the Caddo Museum is located at 1115 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas. Hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm every Friday and Saturday except major holidays. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

—

Paris Main Street and Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday (Nov 11) from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Festivities begin at 4:00 pm with Santa in his Hut and live reindeer on the plaza. Chisum students will be hosting a gingerbread cookie decorating table as a fundraiser beginning at 5:00 pm. It is an opportunity to get your child’s photo with Santa to start the holiday seasons. Cotton Candy and Hot Chocolate and popcorn will be available. All proceeds going to the Paris Main Street downtown improvements. The downtown Christmas tree lights up at 6:00 pm and will be followed by songs from the Paris Community Choir.

—

“International Night of Charity” Hosted by Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 3300 Clarksville St. Saturday (Nov 11) at 6:30 pm. Enjoy A Taste of Culture!

– Taste traditional foods from over 10 different countries, not available in restaurants!

– Enjoy an evening of fun, outstanding auction items, and much more.

– A “Don’t Miss” Event!!

All ticket holders entered into a raffle for Two Grand Prizes:

– $4,000 travel voucher (Grand Prize)

– $500 gas card (1st Runner-Up)

Not necessary to be present to win.

Proceeds to Benefit St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry assists over 400 families per month. For more info call 903-784-1000. Tickets: $75 Donation per plate

—