Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Feb. 19-25, 2017

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

Loop 151 – From US 59 to Arkansas State Line, repairing concrete pavement. Various lane closures.

Cass County

SH 77 – From FM 251 to FM 1841 in Atlanta, widening the highway.

Harrison County

IH 20 – From Gregg County Line to SH 43, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

US 59 – At Loop 390, reconstructing intersection for concrete pavement. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.

US 59 – From FM 1186 to Panola County Line, replacing guardrail on bridges.

Marion County

US 59 – At railroad overpass north of SH 49, repairing concrete approaches. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.

SH 43 – At Big Cypress Creek, replacing steel grating on the bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane that is controlled by traffic signal.

Morris County

IH 30 – From Titus County Line to Bowie County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.

Panola County

SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.