West Texas Couple Arrested By Troopers In Hopkins County

Scott Taylor

Hopkins County Jail

A West Texas couple was arrested following a traffic stop on I-30 in Sulphur Springs for a traffic violation. The troopers smelled marijuana and the driver admitted to smoking the drug in his pickup. A subsequent search turned up contraband and the driver, 30-year-old Tatum Scott Taylor was charged with possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Crane, Texas, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.