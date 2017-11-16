West Texas Couple Arrested By Troopers In Hopkins County

News Sulphur Springs News
Dave Kirkpatrick

 

 

Scott Taylor
Hopkins County Jail

A West Texas couple was arrested following a traffic stop on I-30 in Sulphur Springs for a traffic violation. The troopers smelled marijuana and the driver admitted to smoking the drug in his pickup. A subsequent search turned up contraband and the driver, 30-year-old Tatum Scott Taylor was charged with possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Crane, Texas, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Posts

Judge Rules On Morrison Case

Clint Cooper

Four Paris Men Arrested in Marijuana Bust

Eric Kaufman

President Ray and Patricia Keck Education Awards Ceremony

Dave Kirkpatrick