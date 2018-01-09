What’s Trending?

News What's Trending
Clint Cooper

• California gets hit again. This time it is mudslides amid heavy rains on fire-scarred mountains. Officials issued evacuations for parts of Southern California that earlier were devastated by wildfires as the first major rainstorm of the season hits.

• North Korea promises to send its “army of beauties” and athletes to the Olympics in South Korea.

• An electric blanket may have sparked a Missouri fire that killed a 96-year-old woman. It was her effort to stay warm during the deep freeze that enveloped much of the nation last week.

• It was a stunning comeback. Alabama wins 26-23 in OT over Georgia.

• Today is Law Enforcement Day. Thank an officer who is indeed our hero in blue.

Related Posts

SSISD Board Meeting

Dave Kirkpatrick

Sulphur Springs Teen Confesses To Vandalism of Veterans Memorial

Dave Kirkpatrick

Plans During Hurricane Season

Clint Cooper