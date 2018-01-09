What’s Trending?

• California gets hit again. This time it is mudslides amid heavy rains on fire-scarred mountains. Officials issued evacuations for parts of Southern California that earlier were devastated by wildfires as the first major rainstorm of the season hits.

• North Korea promises to send its “army of beauties” and athletes to the Olympics in South Korea.

• An electric blanket may have sparked a Missouri fire that killed a 96-year-old woman. It was her effort to stay warm during the deep freeze that enveloped much of the nation last week.

• It was a stunning comeback. Alabama wins 26-23 in OT over Georgia.

• Today is Law Enforcement Day. Thank an officer who is indeed our hero in blue.