Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 20)

Anthony David Maroney

The Parole Office summoned police the 2700-block of N. Main St in regards to a warrant. Officers took Anthony David Maroney into custody on a Parole Violation Warrant. He was booked and then transported to the Lamar County Jail.

Benton Riley Parson

A traffic stop in the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue resulted in the arrest of Benton Riley Parson. He had an outstanding Parole Warrant.

Jay Arthur Simmons

A call of a DWI driver resulted in a traffic stop in the 2200-block of the SE Loop 286. They arrested Jay Arthur Simmons on the charge of DWI. Simmons was cleared medically and then transported to the Lamar County Jail.

Martha Tibbs

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of Jackson after observing several traffic violations. Officers discovered that the driver, Martha Tibbs, was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state. They charged her with DWI, second-offense. Due to other actions during the arrest, officers charged Tibbs with Resisting Arrest and Transport.

Paris Police Officers worked the injury to a child in the 600-block of Wilburn St. Reportedly, a three-year-old child was struck numerous times with a switch or a tree branch, by a known subject. Officers were unable to contact the suspect, and the investigation will continue.

An assault occurred in the 900-lock of Van Zandt St. The known suspect had assaulted his spouse by choking and threatening her. Police took a report, and the investigation will continue. The suspect was not on the scene.

There was a Terroristic Threat that occurred in the area of the 700-block of Provine Alley. Allegedly, an individual was at a house in the location when a subject threatened him with a firearm and then fired a shot into the ground. The victim was unhurt, and the details were minimal. The investigation will continue

Paris Police responded to 146 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (Sep 19).