MPISD – News

Front Row L to R: Daniela Robles, Mirka Soto

Middle Row L to R: Mayra Martinez, Christina Gordon, Milagros Sanchez, Jackelyn Puente

Back row L to R: Ana Ramirez, Evelyn DeSantiago, Lisbeth Moreno, Paulina Baez, Keyla Plancarte, Melisa Dominguez

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS holds 2nd annual TAFE clinic

Mount Pleasant High School members of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) met at Region 8 for the 2nd annual MP TAFE Invitational clinic on October 16. MPHS TAFE members, along with members from seven other area schools, learned about competition opportunities during the 2019-2020 school year.

Students worked in groups and had round-table discussions with college students that competed in the past. Graduates shared their experiences, tips, and helpful advice to the over 100 new and returning members in attendance. The event helps cultivate the creativity and thinking process for students who are undecided about competing and encourages student collaboration. To learn more about the Future Educator program at Mount Pleasant High School, contact CTE Director, Karl Whitehurst.

Members of the MPHS Career Preparation class

MPHS Career Preparation class tours Lowe’s Distribution Center

The Career Preparation class of Mount Pleasant High School participated in a field trip to the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Mt. Vernon, on October 16. The field trip concluded their job application unit, where the students selected a possible job at Lowe’s and created a cover letter, resume, application, and references for that particular job. While touring the facility, they were able to see what duties their chosen position performs each day. Career Preparation teacher Jackie Scoggins said the tour brought the real-life application to the classroom. The MPHS Career Preparation class combines classroom instruction with work-based training outside the school. Students must work a minimum of 15 hours per week and receive regular evaluations from their employers. For more information on the Career Preparation program, contact CTE Director Karl Whitehurst.

The new members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.

Annie Sims holds the National Elementary Honor Society induction ceremony

Annie Sims Elementary School held it’s National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) induction ceremony on Thursday, October 17. Fifty-four Annie Sims Elementary School 4th graders became members of the Sims chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society before an audience proud family members, teachers, and administrators. NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

Students and audience members listened as chapter officers described the important characteristics of an NEHS member. Vice President Noah McMinn discussed Scholarship, Secretary Leslie Hernandez explained Responsibility, Treasurer Yaretzi Vazquez talked about Service, and President Tenley Marshall discussed Leadership.

Annie Sims Principal Tonya Murray thanked the family members for the involvement they showed in the education of their students and praised the students on their achievements. She told them, “We know you have worked hard to get to this point, and we know you will continue to work hard and to make Annie Sims Elementary proud.” Guest speaker, Danny Muskrat, used a story of a donkey to challenge the students never to let any limitation or obstacle they face keep them from striving to be their best.

New members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society are Sean Acuna, Galilea Almendarez, Stella Arzate, Marley Broach, Emma Burnett, Sammy Carroll, Homero Castillo, Ainzlee Collard, Emily Crabb, Yair Cruz, Jacqueline Damian, Lincoln Dyke, George Fite, Kimberly Gaytan, Dulce Gonzales, Naomi Gonzalez, Cruz Gutierrez, Maliyah Hammons, Giovanni Hernandez, Leslie Hernandez (Secretary), Janelle Hurndon, Allisson Lopez, Caleb Lopez, Bradon Lowry, Joseluis Macareno, Tenley Marshall (President), Ivan Martinez, Yolette Mata, Ava McCrumby, Noah McMinn (Vice President), Landry McPeters, Emery Melendez, Aiden Mendoza, Nathan Moreno, Evonne Moyao, Ben Muskrat, Andrue Newman, Oskar Nieto, Camilla Olalde, Alex Pena, Dax Price, Anthony Quinonez, Angela Ramirez, Valeria Ramirez, Arturo Reyes, Jayden Rios, Jazmin Rodriguez, Kash Rosewell, Joe Setina, Kolter Silman, Alondra Tapia, Yaretzi Vazquez (Treasurer), Sondryce Wilder, and Isabella Zambrano.

Caroline Rose and MPHS Principal, Craig Bailey

Rose Selected as Mount Pleasant High School DAR Good Citizen

Mount Pleasant High School senior, Caroline Rose, daughter of Kevin and Tracie Rose, was recently selected as the MPHS Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen. The Martha Laird Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the DAR Good Citizen program in our area. This contest is designed to honor an outstanding young person in a high school’s senior class who demonstrates the four qualities of a DAR Good Citizen: Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism.

Rose has held numerous leadership roles in campus organizations. She is currently the Captain of the Speech and Debate team, President of the National Honor Society, and President of the Interact Club. During her junior year, she was President of the Speech and Debate team, Vice President of Interact, and was elected Secretary of the Junior class.

In addition to leadership, service to the community is another important characteristic that good citizens possess. Rose participated in Cosmo Scholars as a peer tutor, assisted in running speech and debate tournaments, and helped with local elementary school fall festival activities. She has also spent time volunteering in her church nursery, collecting and providing wheelchairs for community members to use at the Titus County Fair, and helping with the Adopt-a-Highway program. She has served her church as a cell group leader since her freshman year.

Rose was a national qualifier for FBLA competition, a UIL state qualifier in Congressional debate, and a UIL regional qualifier in Lincoln-Douglas debate. She received the Academic Blanket Award for Spanish II Pre-AP and has been on the A Honor Roll for her entire high school career. She was recently honored with the National Speech and Debate Academic All-American award.

Being selected as the MPHS Good Citizen provides Rose the opportunity to participate in the scholarship portion of the program at the local Chapter level. Independent, non-DAR judges will evaluate each contest entry, and the winning entry will advance through state and national levels of judging.