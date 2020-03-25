TAMUC – Sports

Wayne Stewart named All-Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball.

LEWISVILLE – Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball standout Wayne Stewart has been named to the Division II All-Texas Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball on Wednesday.

Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) was earlier named an NABC All-South Central district honoree, with his 18.8 points per game ranking sixth in the Lone Star Conference and 88th in the nation and his 7.8 rebounds per game ranking fifth in the LSC and 93rd in the nation.

The first team all-LSC selection was an ultra-efficient shooter in the 2019-20 season and ranked second in the LSC and 13th nationally in shooting percentage at 62.3 percent. He scored 507 points with 211 rebounds and 31 assists, and was also a strong defensive presence, ranking third in the LSC in blocks per game.

He scored over 20 points in 13 games, 25 or more points five times, and earned a career-best 30 points vs. UAFS. Stewart also earned eight double-doubles, was featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays and was the winner of the Dark Horse Dunker online voting competition.

All-Texas Division II Team:

Qua Grant, West Texas A&M

Joel Murray, West Texas A&M

Ashton Spears, St. Edward’s

Wayne Stewart , A&M-Commerce

Andres Ibarguen, Angelo State

Markeith Brown named 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

COMMERCE – Wednesday, Texas A&M University-Commerce Associate Head Coach Markeith Brown received the 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year. Brown was one of four finalists from the Division II level to be in contention for the award and earned his first national assistant coach of the year award.

During the 2019-20 season, Brown helped lead the Lions to their most successful season during his five-year tenure, and one of the most successful seasons in A&M-Commerce women’s basketball history. The team finished the season with a 28-3 record, tying the most wins in a single season in program history. Their .903 winning percentage was by far the best winning percentage in program history. The team set records for most wins in a season (28), wins in a regular season (26), conference wins (20), most wins in a row (25), best scoring margin (+18.4), lowest-scoring defense (56.8) and highest national ranking (3rd). The team also set the athletic program record for most wins in a row in a single season (25). For the second time in program history, the team was the number one seed in the conference tournament, and the team qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the third time ever and made history by making the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Brown was instrumental in coaching the team that would end up having five All-Conference honorees, the Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year, one All-Defensive Team member, and five different players who earned Player of the Week honors. Alexis Bryant would go on to earn D2CCA All-Region honors, while Chania Wright was named a WBCA All-American.

Since Brown’s hiring, the team has a .680 winning percentage (102-48), by far the highest win percentage over five years in program history. Brown has had a hand in each recruiting class currently on the Lion roster. During his Lion career, he has helped coached three All-Americans, two All-Region players, 14 All-Conference players, three All-Defensive team players, and two Freshman of the Year.

It is the second time Brown has been earned an Assistant Coach of the Year award after obtaining the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Small College Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year after the 2016-17 season. For more information on the 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year award, click HERE.