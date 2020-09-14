TAMUC – Sports

Lion Family steps up big for fifth straight record-breaking external revenue year.

COMMERCE – For the fifth consecutive year, A&M-Commerce Athletics had a record-setting external revenue year in 2019-20, despite the challenges presented by the international COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions received over $850,000 in private cash gifts, corporate gifts, and external licensing and ticket sale revenues during the last fiscal year.

That total includes over $630,000 in philanthropic gift support and corporate partnerships despite being unable to host the annual Night with Champions, which has helped raise over $99,000 in past years. The remaining revenues came from ticket sales and licensing royalties.

“The Lion Family really stepped up in a challenging year to show their continued dedication to A&M-Commerce and Lion student-athletes,” senior associate director of athletics for championship resources and executive director of the Lion Champions Fund Taylor Phelps noted. “Our Lion donors, corporate partners, alumni, parents, and fans should be proud of this record growth in support of Lion student-athletes and know that a Best in Class experience would not be possible without you. Your gifts and support have provided opportunities in academic resources, nutrition and wellness initiatives, summer scholarships, facility enhancements, and have impacted every Lion student-athlete!”

Key philanthropic initiatives anchored the philanthropic record giving during 2019-20. The Lion Champions Fund, the athletics development arm for Lion Athletics, generated over $410,000 in cash gifts to support 444 Lion student-athletes directly. Amid the pandemic, the Lion family stepped up to support student-athlete scholarships and programs affected by COVID-19 with over $45,000 in support.

Lion Sports Properties – the corporate partner arm of Lion Athletics – shattered all previous external revenue records with corporate cash revenues of over $232,000. Additionally, a history of 30 partners has joined the Lion family.

Additionally, Lion Sales and Service exceeded revenue projections with over $210,000 generated across all ticketed sports, licensing, webstream, and various revenue sources.

“In the most unique year to date for intercollegiate athletics, it is both humbling and amazing to celebrate record revenues in support of our talented student-athletes and championship coaches,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “The Best in Classwork ethic of our external units led by Taylor Phelps and Josh Manck, our head coaches, and our partners in Institutional Advancement and Academic Affairs made this transformative year a reality. With resource challenges still to come in 2020-21, it cannot be overstated how much we appreciate our donors, partners, and season ticket holders.”

For information on investing in our championship program, please contact Phelps at (903) 886-5554.