Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council: Trauma Service Area G (RAC-G) and Area H (RACF) have initiated a blood drive challenge in conjunction with Carter BloodCare in East Texas. During the recent severe winter storm, blood supply dropped from the three-day norm to a half-day inventory. Michael Johnson, now a Healthcare Coalition Coordinator with RAC-G, relayed his connection, saying, “In 2009 I was on a routine traffic stop as a Police Officer, on a Highway, and was struck by a passing pickup truck. I received life-threatening injuries and required three units of blood to survive, so I understand the critical importance of adequate blood supplies.” Along with RAC-G and RAC-F, Johnson has issued a challenge to all first responders, healthcare workers, and others who can donate blood at the Carter BloodCare facilities. RAC-G and RAC-F support first responders and healthcare workers in saving lives. So please donate!

The blood drives will be all over East Texas on May 3, from noon to 6:00 pm. The locations are

Canton Walmart, 603 E. Hwy 243

Palestine Tractor Supply, 2200 Loop 256

Jacksonville Tractor Supply, 1626 S. Jackson St.

Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.

Carter BloodCare Director of Mobile Donor Recruitment, Clinton McCoy, explained that 6,000 donations were missed during the days of shutdown due to snow and ice, jeopardizing the already low blood supply. “This multi-site blood drive throughout RAC-G and RAC-F is the first fruit borne out of the catastrophe of ‘Snowmageddon,’” stated McCoy. Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council RAC- G and RAC-F is an organized group of healthcare entities and other concerned citizens interested in improving and organizing trauma care within a total of 27-county Trauma Service Area (TSA). RAC-G manages federal and state grants to enable the most timely, lifesaving response during moments of trauma, critical care, and disaster.