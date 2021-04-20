" /> Paris Police Report Tuesday (Apr 20) – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

Paris Police Report Tuesday (Apr 20)

5 hours ago

Felicia Cuba

Paris Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave at 4:51 Monday morning. Officers located a 2001 Toyota with a female asleep inside and observed a small baggie of methamphetamine on the seat. They identified the female as Felicia Cuba, 34, of Clarksville. Officers arrestedCuba with charges of possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and booked her into the city jail. She is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 2000-block of N. Main Monday morning at 9:01. The business owner reported that someone had torn the sheet metal on the side of the building to gain entry. Once inside, they took numerous tires. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested eight people on Monday (Apr 19).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     