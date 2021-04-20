Paris Police Report Tuesday (Apr 20)

Felicia Cuba

Paris Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave at 4:51 Monday morning. Officers located a 2001 Toyota with a female asleep inside and observed a small baggie of methamphetamine on the seat. They identified the female as Felicia Cuba, 34, of Clarksville. Officers arrestedCuba with charges of possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and booked her into the city jail. She is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 2000-block of N. Main Monday morning at 9:01. The business owner reported that someone had torn the sheet metal on the side of the building to gain entry. Once inside, they took numerous tires. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested eight people on Monday (Apr 19).