TX-49 Being Resurfaced

Section of SH 49 to be Resurfaced East of Mount Pleasant

Work to take about a year

ATLANTA – A section of State Highway 49 will receive a new riding surface during the next coming year according to plans approved in April by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be resurfacing a 1.3-mile section of the highway from Business 271 (South Jefferson Avenue) to the Mount Pleasant city limits east of town,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant. “The old pavement will be removed, the base materials strengthened, and then the entire roadway will be repaved.”

Texas awarded East Texas Bridge of Longview the contract for the construction project with a bid of $3.7 million. Work on the project should begin in July and take about a year to complete, Bruce said.