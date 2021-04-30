MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS holds an annual talent show

Mount Pleasant High School held its annual talent show on Monday, April 26, at 6:30 pm in the MPHS Auditorium. They presented winners certificates and a gift card of their choice.

Taking 1st place for her vocal solo “Never Enough” from the movie, The Greatest Showman was junior Abril Ramirez. Placing 2nd singing “Hopelessly Devoted” from Grease was sophomore Madeline Tumey-Simmons, and placing 3rd with their vocal duet “The Shallow” were seniors, Mya Clark and Peyton Hein. Seniors Faith Logan and Jaycee Woods were the emcees for the evening.

The MPHS talent show is an annual fundraiser benefitting the MPHS Journalism Department led by John Whitten.

L to R: Reid Pinckard, Miguel Segura, Isabella Greco, and Assistant UIL Coordinator, Enrique Martinez

Three Mount Pleasant High School seniors received UIL Booster Club scholarships to participate in high school UIL Academics. Miguel Segura won a $2,500 scholarship with Isabella Greco and Reid Pinckard, each winning $1,000.