At 5:40 this morning, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. fatal pedestrian crash on SH-155, approximately three miles south of Winona in Smith County. A 2007 Ford F-450 was traveling on SH-155 and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The uninjured driver of the Ford was Mitchell Euwins, 37, of Longview.

They identified the pedestrian as Stephan Ernest Nipper, 41, of Muncie, IN. Judge Johnson pronounced Nipper at the scene.